Mo Speights Addesses Eye-Opening LeBron James, Kobe Bryant Critique [LOOK]

On Tuesday, retired Golden State Warriors Champion Mo Speights shared a meme via Twitter that showed photos of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan with a caption that read, “Back then, we used to celebrate threepeats.”

The meme also said: “Now kids are out there celebrating four titles in ten tires and call it greatness.”

The caption text in Speights’ tweet read: “Just the messenger…”

Twitter isn’t happy and Speights has since calibrated his Twitter page to a private account.

I reached out to Speights to get clarification on his tweet. “I’m not hating on LeBron,” Speights told me by phone from China where he is currently in quarantine and preparing to play basketball.

“He’s a great player. For me to play against Kobe & Bron it’s like night and day. You gotta be respectful of Kobe & MJ’s name.”

Speights, was the Philadelphia 76ers’ sixteenth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of the University of Florida.