NASCAR Sparks Backlash With Kyle Busch Decision After Legend’s Death

NASCAR is drawing backlash after making a controversial decision involving Kyle Busch less than a week after the death of one of stock car racing’s most respected figures.

The timing of NASCAR’s move immediately sparked debate across the racing world, with fans and observers questioning whether the organization handled the situation appropriately amid an emotional week for the sport.

NASCAR Explains Kyle Busch Points Removal Decision

NASCAR pulled Busch from its 2026 Cup Series points standings after conversations with Richard Childress Racing, the organization he drove for this season, according to Fox Sports motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass. The governing body concluded that leaving Busch’s name scrolling through weekly standings updates could be difficult for those who encountered it unexpectedly. The stated rationale centered on being “empathetic of the impact to those who would see his name in the standings,” Pockrass reported.

Busch had been 24th in the standings when he last competed at Watkins Glen on May 10. His family later confirmed that he suffered from severe bacterial pneumonia, which progressed into sepsis, leading to hemorrhagic shock. He collapsed at a GM Charlotte Technical Center simulator facility in Concord, N.C., on May 21 and died the following day. Busch was 41.

A Craftsman Truck Series race at Dover on May 15 — where he started from the pole and claimed his 69th career truck win — did not count toward Cup points. RCR renumbered his No. 8 Chevrolet to No. 33, and Austin Hill drove the car at Charlotte and will do so again at Nashville Superspeedway this Sunday.

Kyle Busch Fans Push Back Hard on NASCAR’s Decision

The reaction online was swift and largely negative. Many fans pointed out that other drivers who died during active seasons — most notably Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 2001 and Jason Leffler in 2013 — remained in the standings after their deaths.

“Kyle earned those points and should be included in the final tally,” wrote @StarsBright_29 in an X post. “Dale Sr. was included in the 01 standings and Leffler was included in the 13 standings. Same with every other driver who died midseason.”

“I don’t agree with this,” wrote @AT_1899. “He shouldn’t be erased from the season. He earned those points.”

@Chaoswak was even more direct.

“The man earned the points, his family/team better get paid for his points position.”

One user, @spudhorse, acknowledged that if Busch’s wife Samantha had personally requested the removal, “then it’s a real concern that should be honored.” But absent that confirmation, the user called it a decision driven by “imaginary concerns.”

@DaelzGG called the move “the wrong decision,” writing that keeping Busch’s name in the standings “would be more honorable.”

The debate unfolded against the backdrop of one of the most decorated careers in NASCAR history. Busch holds the all-time wins record across NASCAR’s top three national touring series with 234 combined victories. His 63 Cup Series wins rank ninth all-time, and he claimed championships in 2015 and 2019 with Joe Gibbs Racing. He is also the only driver ever to sweep all three series in the same weekend, a feat he accomplished twice at Bristol in 2010 and 2017.

Whether NASCAR revisits the decision in response to fan pressure remains an open question heading into Nashville.