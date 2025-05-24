NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 Preview: Favorite, underdog, top storylines

On Saturday, the stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series will take on the Charlotte Motor Speedway in the BetMGM 300. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 13th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Favorite: William Byron (+350, per DraftKings)

Byron will be driving the car that won this race a year ago, as Chase Elliott took the Hendrick No. 17 to victory lane at Charlotte in 2024. In his two Xfinity Series starts at Charlotte, Byron was only able to manage finishes of 14th and 16th, but he should be in the mix on Saturday afternoon.

Series Regular Favorite: Justin Allgaier (+360, per DraftKings)

Byron might be the overall favorite, but Allgaier is the full-time Xfinity Series driver that you need to keep an eye on. The defending Xfinity Series champion has won at two mile and a half tracks (Las Vegas, Homestead) so far this season, and he dominated at Texas before being undone by a late crash. Allgaier has led 186 laps over the last three races at Charlotte, which includes a win in 2023. It’s be surprising if he’s not in contention on Saturday evening.

Underdog: Daniel Dye (+8000, per DraftKings)

Dye wasn’t expected to set the world on fire this season, but he’s done a nice job through the first 12 races of his rookie campaign. Dye currently sits 13th in the Xfinity Series standings with five top-10 finishes thus far, including a ninth-place finish at Homestead and an 11th-place finish at Texas. If he’s in the top-10 for a late restart, look for Dye to be aggressive.

How will Zilisch look in Xfinity Series return?

After a back injury suffered at Talladega kept Zilisch out of the No. 88 at Texas Motor Speedway on May 3, Zilisch returns for an ambitions double duty weekend. Not only will he return to his full-time ride in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but he’ll also pilot a fourth entry for Trackhouse Racing in the Coca-Cola 600. The Coke 600 will be Zilisch’s second career Cup Series start and his first on an oval. Coming off an injury, it’ll be interesting to see how Zilisch performs.

Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe look to spoil the show

Joining Byron in the Xfinity Series field are fellow Cup Series drivers in Austin Dillon and Chase Briscoe. Dillon is a former Xfinity Series champion, while Briscoe was one of the best drivers in the series while he competed in it full-time. With Dillon driving for Richard Childress Racing and Briscoe driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, you can bet that both drivers will be able to find the front rather quickly. The only question is whether or not any full-time Xfinity Series drivers will be able to stop them.

Weekend Schedule

Practice: Saturday, May 24, 11:05 a.m. ET, the CW App

Qualifying: Saturday, May 24, 12:10 p.m. ET, the CW App

NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 Race: Saturday, May 24, 4:30 p.m. ET, the CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Pre-race Coverage: 4 p.m. ET, PRN – 3:30 p.m. ET, the CW

Defending BetMGM 300 winner: Chase Elliott

Defending Xfinity Series 1.5-mile (Texas) winner: Kyle Larson

Defending Xfinity Series race winner (Texas): Kyle Larson