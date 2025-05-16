NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Picture 12 Races Into 2025 Season

The NASCAR Xfinity Series doesn’t race again until May 24 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but with 12 races down, the playoff picture is starting to take shape. Here’s where the playoff bubble stands with 14 races remaining in the regular season.

7. Sam Mayer (+98)

8. Carson Kvapil (+31)

9. Jeb Burton (+27)

Burton finished 10th at Texas and has four top-10 finishes this season. His consistency in staying above the playoff cut line has been impressive for him and the relatively small No. 27 team. The question will be whether or not Burton and Jordan Anderson Racing have enough gas left in the tank to compete with the bigger teams in the dog days of the regular season.

10. Ryan Sieg (+24)

Sieg has been doing what Sieg does – snagging solid finishes in a quiet manner. He finished eighth at Texas and should have another shot at a top-10 finish at Charlotte. His experience will come in handy as he chases another playoff berth.

11. Harrison Burton (+14)

Like his cousin Jeb, Burton and AM Racing have gotten off to an impressive start this season. Burton’s Cup Series experience will come in handy as he tries to guide a small program to the postseason.

12. Sheldon Creed (+11)

A recent slide for Creed and the No. 00 team has put them firmly on the playoff bubble. He should probably be the least worried of any driver on the bubble, as he has better cars and is a better driver than several of his competitors, but he wouldn’t mind grabbing the first win of his career sooner rather than later and locking himself into the playoffs.

13. Daniel Dye (-11)

Dye’s rookie season has been quietly impressive. Dye finished 11th at Texas and is in prime position should one of his bubble competitors falter. After putting together a relatively lackluster body of work in the Truck Series, his Xfinity Series results have been a pleasant surprise.

14. Taylor Gray (-19)

Gray could be locked into the playoffs if not for Sammy Smith spinning him in the final corner at Martinsville. Still, despite a heavy dose of adversity in his rookie season, Gray has still managed to keep himself in the playoff conversation nearly halfway through the regular season. His Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 team is well-equipped to help him get to the playoffs in his maiden voyage as an Xfinity Series driver.

15. Nick Sanchez (-21)

Sanchez has been perhaps the most under-the-radar rookie so far this season, but he’s keeping the No. 48 in a similar position to where Parker Kligerman had it over the past several seasons. His relative lack of experience might bite him down the stretch, but he’ll give the field a run for its money.

16. Dean Thompson (-55)

Speaking of under-the-radar rookies, Thompson has put together a solid rookie season of his own in the Sam Hunt Racing No. 26. Thompson has three top-10 finishes to his credit but finished 27th at Texas. Runs like that aren’t conducive to a potential playoff run, but his rookie year would be considered a success if Thompson can just stay in the conversation until September.