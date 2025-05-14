NASCAR Truck Series Playoff Picture After Kansas

Carson Hocevar won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway on May 10, but lost in the thrilling last lap was the fact that the Truck Series playoff picture is finally coming into focus. With nine regular season races complete, here’s where the Truck Series playoff bubble stands.

5. Grant Enfinger (+59)

6. Ty Majeski (+49)

7. Jake Garcia (+38)

Garcia continued his impressive 2025 season with a seventh-place finish at Kansas. After a rough 2024 campaign, not many put Garcia in their 2025 playoff picture. So far, he’s tracking to easily point his way into the postseason and be a dark horse threat to make the Championship 4.

8. Kaden Honeycutt (+20)

Kansas continues to be one of Honeycutt’s best tracks, as he finished eighth and picked up his fifth top-10 finish of the season. Some may point to Honeycutt’s relative inexperience as something that could derail a potential playoff run, but if it hasn’t bit him so far, there’s not much reason to believe it will in the future.

9. Layne Riggs (+12)

Riggs initially had an incredible points day lined up thanks to a runner-up finish at Kansas, but a post-race disqualification for a truck bed issue now has him firmly on the playoff bubble. With that being said, Riggs is in a far better spot in regards to the playoff picture than he was in a year ago, and the No. 34 team shouldn’t have much of an issue rising above those they’re currently on the bubble with.

10. Ben Rhodes (+9)

Rhodes finished 11th at Kansas, but like 2024, something just isn’t clicking for the two-time Truck Series champion. It’s difficult to say that Rhodes could miss the postseason, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility with the lack of speed coming from the No. 99 group at the moment.

11. Stewart Friesen (-9)

After crashing at Rockingham and Texas, Friesen got back on track with a fifth-place run at Kansas. Keeping DNF’s off the stat sheet will be the biggest factor in whether or not the No. 52 team makes the postseason.

12. Gio Ruggiero (-25)

Ruggiero currently leads the Truck Series rookie class and finished fourth at Kansas. He’s collected two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes through the first nine starts of his Truck Series career and has a real chance to make the postseason as a rookie. If he keeps running up front, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him pass several of the veterans around him on the bubble.

13. Rajah Caruth (-25)

Caruth’s hot streak came to an end with a 21st-place finish at Kansas, but he’s still in a much better position than he was earlier in the season. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Caruth snag the second win of his career soon, but he should have enough speed to point his way in if necessary.

14. Tanner Gray (-29)

Gray finished 27th at Kansas and only has two top-10 finishes through the first nine races. Gray is still searching for his first Truck Series playoff appearance in his sixth season, but better results are needed if that’s going to become a reality.