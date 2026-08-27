Who Will Broadcast NASCAR in 2027? Full Cup Series TV Schedule and Partners

NASCAR has officially unveiled its 2027 Cup Series schedule, giving fans their first complete look at not only where the sport will race next season, but where they will be able to watch every event.

The Cup Series will once again move across multiple broadcast partners throughout the year, with FOX Sports, Prime Video, TNT Sports and USA Sports dividing the 2027 schedule.

The season begins with FOX Sports handling NASCAR’s opening stretch, including the Daytona 500, before coverage moves to Prime Video in late May. TNT Sports takes over beginning July 4, while USA Sports will carry the remainder of the season beginning with the Bristol Night Race on Aug. 14.

NASCAR noted when announcing the schedule that network assignments and start times will be announced at a later date. For now, however, fans know which broadcast partner will carry every Cup Series race in 2027.

Here is the complete breakdown.

FOX Sports Opens the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series Season

FOX Sports will once again be the first home of the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027, beginning with Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway.

The Wheatley Vodka Clash at Daytona on Saturday, Feb. 13 will mark the beginning of FOX Sports’ Cup Series coverage. FOX Sports will also carry the Duel at Daytona on Feb. 18 and the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 21.

Its points-race schedule then continues through NASCAR’s spring slate.

FOX Sports’ 2027 NASCAR Cup Series schedule:

Feb. 13: Wheatley Vodka Clash, Daytona International Speedway

Feb. 18: Duel at Daytona, Daytona International Speedway

Feb. 21: Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway

Feb. 28: EchoPark Speedway

March 7: Circuit of The Americas

March 14: Phoenix Raceway

March 21: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

April 4: Darlington Raceway

April 11: Bristol Motor Speedway

April 18: Martinsville Speedway

April 25: Talladega Superspeedway

May 2: Texas Motor Speedway

May 9: Kansas Speedway

May 16: Dover Motor Speedway

May 23: NASCAR All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro Speedway

The All-Star Race will close FOX Sports’ portion of the Cup Series schedule before NASCAR makes its first major broadcast transition of the year.

Prime Video Takes Over With the Coca-Cola 600

Prime Video’s five-race NASCAR window begins with one of the biggest events on the entire schedule.

The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 30 will open Prime Video’s 2027 coverage.

From there, Prime will carry four consecutive races at Nashville, Pocono, Michigan and Chicagoland.

Prime Video’s 2027 NASCAR Cup Series schedule:

May 30: Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 6: Nashville Superspeedway

June 13: Pocono Raceway

June 20: Michigan International Speedway

June 27: Chicagoland Speedway

That June 27 date is particularly notable. NASCAR is bringing the Cup Series back to Chicagoland Speedway in 2027, and Prime Video will have the broadcast.

Once NASCAR leaves Chicagoland, the television picture changes again.

TNT Sports Gets Five-Race Summer NASCAR Window

TNT Sports takes control of Cup Series coverage on the Fourth of July with NASCAR’s trip to Iowa Speedway.

Its five-race summer stretch features five very different challenges, moving from Iowa to the Sonoma road course, EchoPark Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and finally the new race at Naval Base Coronado.

TNT Sports’ 2027 NASCAR Cup Series schedule:

July 4: Iowa Speedway

July 11: Sonoma Raceway

July 18: EchoPark Speedway

July 25: Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Aug. 1: Naval Base Coronado

The final race of TNT Sports’ window is arguably the most intriguing addition to the entire schedule.

NASCAR will return to the San Diego area for its second event at Naval Base Coronado. The Cup Series race is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 1.

After an off weekend on Aug. 8, NASCAR’s final television handoff of the season arrives.

USA Sports Carries NASCAR Through the 2027 Championship

USA Sports takes over beginning with the Bristol Night Race on Saturday, Aug. 14, and will remain NASCAR’s broadcast partner through the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

That gives USA Sports the pivotal closing stretch of the regular season as well as the entire Chase.

USA Sports’ 2027 NASCAR Cup Series schedule:

Aug. 14: Bristol Motor Speedway

Aug. 22: World Wide Technology Raceway

Aug. 28: Daytona International Speedway

Sept. 5: Darlington Raceway

Sept. 11: Richmond Raceway

Sept. 19: Watkins Glen International

Sept. 26: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Oct. 3: Kansas Speedway

Oct. 10: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Oct. 17: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Oct. 24: Phoenix Raceway

Oct. 31: Talladega Superspeedway

Nov. 7: Martinsville Speedway

Nov. 14: Homestead-Miami Speedway

The championship portion of the season begins at Richmond on Sept. 11 and includes a significantly reshuffled collection of tracks before culminating at Homestead-Miami on Nov. 14.

USA Sports will therefore carry every race in NASCAR’s 2027 championship battle, from the opening round at Richmond through the season finale.

Where Can Fans Watch NASCAR in 2027?

The simplest way to remember the 2027 Cup Series broadcast schedule is by dividing it into four blocks.

FOX Sports opens the season and carries NASCAR through the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro. Prime Video begins its five-race window with the Coca-Cola 600. TNT Sports takes over for five races beginning July 4 at Iowa, and USA Sports carries the Cup Series from Bristol in August all the way through the championship at Homestead-Miami.

There is one important piece of information fans will still have to wait for.

NASCAR has announced the broadcast partners, but the specific networks and start times for each event will be released at a later date.

That distinction matters, particularly for FOX Sports and USA Sports, where the broader partner designation does not yet tell viewers the exact channel assignment for every race.

But the roadmap for 2027 is officially set.

From Daytona in February to Homestead-Miami in November, NASCAR fans now know which broadcast partner will carry every stop of the Cup Series season.