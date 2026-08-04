2027 NASCAR Schedule: Every Confirmed Cup Series Race Date So Far

NASCAR has not yet released its complete 2027 Cup Series schedule, but several key dates are already official as tracks continue announcing next season’s race weekends.

The biggest announcement so far came from Daytona International Speedway, which confirmed the return of the Clash to its traditional home while unveiling the complete 2027 Speedweeks schedule. EchoPark Speedway also locked in two Cup Series weekends, while Watkins Glen confirmed a major move that will shake up the Chase.

Here’s every confirmed 2027 NASCAR Cup Series race date announced so far.

Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway became the first venue to unveil its full 2027 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, highlighted by the return of the Clash to Daytona for the first time since 2021.

The preseason exhibition race will now be known as the Wheatley Vodka Clash and is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13, opening Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth.

The 69th running of the Daytona 500 will follow on Sunday, Feb. 21, while Daytona’s traditional summer race, the Coke Zero Sugar 400, moves to Saturday, Aug. 28.

The complete Speedweeks schedule announced by Daytona includes:

Saturday, Feb. 13: Wheatley Vodka Clash

Wednesday, Feb. 17: NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light

Thursday, Feb. 18: NASCAR Cup Series Duel races at Daytona

Friday, Feb. 19: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race

Saturday, Feb. 20: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and ARCA Menards Series races

Sunday, Feb. 21: Daytona 500

Friday, Aug. 27: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race

Saturday, Aug. 28: Coke Zero Sugar 400

While NASCAR confirmed the Clash’s return to Daytona, officials said the event’s format and eligibility requirements will be announced at a later date.

EchoPark Speedway Will Host Two Cup Weekends Again

EchoPark Speedway also confirmed it will once again host two NASCAR Cup Series weekends during the 2027 season.

The first race weekend is scheduled for Feb. 28, serving as one of the opening events on the Cup calendar following Daytona.

The second Cup race returns on July 18 as part of TNT Sports’ summer broadcast schedule.

The announcements also included a notable change for NASCAR’s support series. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will accompany the Cup Series during both Atlanta weekends for the first time since 2008, while the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will compete during the February event to create a national-series tripleheader.

Start times for both weekends will be announced later.

Watkins Glen Returns to the Chase

Watkins Glen International also revealed one of the biggest schedule changes announced so far.

After occupying a spring date in recent years, the historic road course will move back into the NASCAR Cup Series Chase in 2027.

Play

NASCAR said Watkins Glen will return to September and occupy one of the earliest races in the 10-race postseason. The exact race weekend has not yet been announced, but the move brings a road course back into the Chase after Charlotte Motor Speedway switched from the Roval back to the oval configuration for 2026.

Homestead Expected to Remain Championship Host

Although an official championship weekend date has not yet been announced, NASCAR has continued to indicate that Homestead-Miami Speedway is expected to remain the site of the Cup Series Championship Weekend in 2027.

NASCAR previously said it intends to rotate the championship venue in future years, but officials have consistently indicated Homestead is expected to host the finale again before that rotation begins.

A formal announcement is still pending.

What Hasn’t Been Announced Yet?

Many major Cup Series events remain without official 2027 race dates, including:

Bristol Motor Speedway

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Darlington Raceway

Iowa Speedway

Kansas Speedway

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Martinsville Speedway

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Phoenix Raceway

Richmond Raceway

Talladega Superspeedway

Texas Motor Speedway

And several additional Cup Series venues

NASCAR and individual tracks are expected to continue unveiling race weekends throughout the coming weeks before the complete 2027 Cup Series schedule is released.

Heavy will update this tracker as additional 2027 NASCAR schedule announcements become official.