AJ Allmendinger Reunites With Primary Partner for Multiple Series

The No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro will have a bold, new look for the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 22. AJ Allmendinger and Andy’s Frozen Custard have reached an extension on a partnership deal spanning multiple series.

Kaulig Racing and Andy’s Frozen Custard headed to Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 3 for the big reveal. They announced the extension of the partnership before pulling the cover off of Allmendinger’s No. 16 Chevrolet. The veteran driver will pursue the $1 million payday while driving a stock car featuring yellow and pink colors, as well as the Andy’s Frozen Custard logos.

It’ll be easy to spot this hot rod chasing the million dollars at the 2022 All-Star race!! 🤩🍦#NASCARAllStarRace | #TrophyHunting pic.twitter.com/h9i2EPGRab — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) May 3, 2022

I’m excited to have Andy’s Frozen Custard back with us for a second-straight year,” Allmendinger said in a press release. “Having them onboard our No. 16 Chevrolet last year, as well as having a flavor of custard named after me, was awesome. Now being able to do it again this year for the All-Star race makes this relationship even more special.”

Allmendinger is eligible for the All-Star Race by virtue of a win from the 2021 season. He captured the Verizon 250 at The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and locked himself into the annual exhibition race with a $1 million prize.

Allmendinger Will Also Run an Andy’s Scheme in Another Series

The All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway will mark the 2022 debut of the Andy’s Frozen Custard scheme. However, Allmendinger will also showcase the partner during a very important Xfinity Series race.

According to the press release, Allmendinger will have Andy’s as the primary partner on the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro during the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on September 24. He will kick off his playoffs by showcasing a partner with which he achieved some success.

Andy’s Frozen Custard joined Allmendinger during the 2021 Xfinity Series season. The company took over the No. 16 for the playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway. The Dinger did not reach Victory Lane, but he started the race from the pole and finished sixth overall.

Andy’s Frozen Custard Joins Amid a Strong Season

The reunion with Andy’s Frozen Custard takes place as Allmendinger holds the top spot in the points standings. He is in the midst of a very strong season in which he has performed the most consistently among Xfinity Series drivers.

Allmendinger, who won two of the Dash 4 Cash bonuses, kicked off his year with a runner-up at Daytona International Speedway. He has since finished inside the top 10 in every single race while also winning at Circuit of the Americas and capturing the Pole Award twice.

Allmendinger continues to sit atop the points standings after the first 10 races of the season. He has a 43-point lead over Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson, who have each visited Victory Lane multiple times in 2022. Gibbs won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Richmond Raceway. Gragson captured the races at Phoenix Raceway and Talladega Superspeedway.

