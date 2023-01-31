AJ Allmendinger Reunites With Race-Winning Primary Partner

Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger will return to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2023. He will also reunite with a key primary partner in Nutrien Ag Solutions.

Kaulig Racing announced the news on January 31 with a press release. The NASCAR team said that this will be a multi-race deal that lasts throughout the 2023 Cup Series season.

The number of races was not specified, but Kaulig Racing said that the deal will include the season-opening Daytona 500. Nutrien Ag Solutions will join forces with Allmendinger as he takes on the Crown Jewel event for the 10th time in his Cup Series career and attempts to surpass a pair of third-place finishes.

“We are excited to continue building our partnership with Nutrien Ag Solutions and have them be a part of our Cup program this season,” said Chris Rice, President of Kaulig Racing. “AJ is passionate about racing, so to have him on track representing growers who share that same passion is truly special.”

This Partnership Began During the 2019 Season

There have been multiple Kaulig Racing drivers that have showcased the Nutrien Ag Solutions scheme over the years. This list includes Ross Chastain, Elliott Sadler, Jeb Burton, and Allmendinger.

While the majority of these drivers achieved success with the green color scheme, none were able to deliver a win before the 2022 season. Allmendinger was the one that finally achieved this goal during an Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas in which he led 27 of the 46 laps.

Allmendinger took Nutrien Ag Solutions to Victory Lane and then he continued to achieve more success with the primary partner. He also won at Portland International Raceway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and the Charlotte Roval.

Allmendinger will now attempt to continue adding wins to his career total as he reunites with Nutrien Ag Solutions. This time, it will be as the veteran driver takes on the full Cup Series schedule for the first time since the 2018 season and attempts to hunt even more trophies for Kaulig Racing.

Kaulig Racing Revealed Another Daytona 500 Sponsor

The reunion with Nutrien Ag Solutions was the biggest news item of the day for Kaulig Racing, but it was not the only announcement made by the collective group of trophy hunters.

According to a separate press release, Cirkul has expanded its partnership with Kaulig Racing. The primary partner will join Justin Haley, the team’s longest-tenured driver, and will take over the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro for the Daytona 500.

Cirkul, which also announced a return to Daniel Hemric’s No. 11 in the Xfinity Series, has some experience in the Cup Series. The primary partner joined Hemric for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in 2022. However, this will be the first time the company joins a Cup Series driver for the Daytona 500.

“Cirkul has been a great partner of Kaulig Racing, and it was a no-brainer to expand our relationship with them at one of the biggest motorsports events in the world,” Rice said. “Justin [Haley] is our super-speedway ace, so we can’t think of anyone better to be behind the wheel of Cirkul’s very first car in the Daytona 500.”