Daniel Hemric Lands Expanded Partnership for 2023 NASCAR Season

A key primary partner is returning to support Daniel Hemric for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season while simultaneously expanding its presence with the No. 11 team at Kaulig Racing.

According to a press release from Kaulig Racing, Cirkul will return to sponsor Hemric in 2023. The beverage platform known for its patented flavor cartridges will deepen its footprint at Kaulig Racing while joining the 2021 Xfinity Series champion for a total of 14 events.

We're proud to welcome back @DrinkCirkul as the primary sponsor for @DanielHemric for 14 Xfinity Series races in 2023! 🤝 The Cirkul Chevy will make it's return to the track starting with the season-opener at @DAYTONA on February 18!#NASCAR | #TrophyHunting pic.twitter.com/gz5T6khVnf — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) January 25, 2023

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Cirkul for the 2023 season,” said Chris Rice, President of Kaulig Racing, in a press release. “I love the product and the benefits it has; I know our team does too. We stress the importance of taking care of ourselves and the health of all our employees at Kaulig Racing. Having a partner like Cirkul that supports us on and off the track is huge.”

Cirkul First Joined Kaulig Racing During the 2022 Season

The unique beverage company jumped on board to support Kaulig Racing during the 2022 season. Cirkul became one of Hemric’s primary partners, and it supported him in two of the three national NASCAR series.

Cirkul took over the No. 16 for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway. Hemric only finished 26th after rainfall kicked off a crash that collected him and 12 other drivers.

Cirkul also served as the primary partner of Hemric and the No. 11 team for nine Xfinity Series races, starting with the trip to Martinsville Speedway. Hemric delivered multiple strong performances while showcasing the Cirkul scheme, including sixth-place finishes at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Portland International Raceway. He also finished 10th at Darlington Raceway.

“I’m super pumped to have Cirkul back with the team for the 2023 season,” Hemric said in a press release. “Hydration is key to staying at peak performance, and Cirkul helps me achieve that. I am proud to represent them, and I look forward to continuing to grow together.”

Kaulig Racing Has More News To Announce

The return of Cirkul solidified part of Hemric’s partner lineup for his second consecutive season at Kaulig Racing. However, there are more updates for the NASCAR team to provide in the coming weeks and months.

One big update focuses on the Cirkul schedule. The press release did not reveal when the No. 11 will have the beverage-themed scheme on it. Though the team did reveal that Cirkul will be the primary partner during the season-opening Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway.

The last time Hemric took part in this race, he turned heads early. He posted the fastest time during qualifying and won the pole for the Xfinity Series race. Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill joined him on the front row before going on to capture the win.

Hemric enters the 2023 season with nine Xfinity Series starts at Daytona International Raceway. He has no wins at the superspeedway, but he has three top-10 finishes and one top-five. A fifth-place finish in 2021 stands out as his best performance at the Florida track.