AJ Allmendinger Holds Advantage in Championship Odds

There are three races remaining in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season, and there is a tight battle for the championship trophy. No driver has secured a spot in the final four, but Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger currently headlines the list of favorites based on his consistent success in 2021.

DraftKings released the updated odds for the Xfinity Series championship, listing Allmendinger at +250. He holds a slight advantage over Team Penske’s Austin Cindric, who enters the Kansas race weekend at +300. JR Motorsports Justin Allgaier (+400) and Noah Gragson (+500) round out the top four. Daniel Hemric (+600), Justin Haley (+650), and Harrison Burton (+1,000) all sit below the cutline. Brandon Jones has the worst odds at +1500.

One interesting wrinkle that could shake up the DraftKings prediction is the fact that Brandon Jones is the only active Xfinity Series driver with a win at Kansas Speedway, the next race on the schedule. He won the 2019 playoff race and the 2020 summer race. If Jones wins at Kansas again, he will secure a spot in the championship four.

All 4 Spots Remain in the Championship Field

While there are only two races remaining in the Round of Eight, there are still all four spots available in the championship four. The reason is that Camping World Truck Series driver John Hunter Nemechek won the Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway while Hemric finished second.

Allmendinger and Cindric have the best path forward due to their respective cushions. The Kaulig Racing driver is 30 points above the cutline after he posted five wins and 17 top-fives in the first 30 races. His performances also include a historic win in the Charlotte Roval playoff race when he broke a tie with Marcos Ambrose and Cindric for the most road course wins (five) in series history.

The Team Penske driver, on the other hand, has a 26-point cushion with two races remaining in the Round of Eight. Cindric also has five wins on the season, but he has not reached Victory Lane in the playoffs. He still has four consecutive top-10 finishes, including a runner-up in the Charlotte Roval race.

Cindric will start the October 23 race at Kansas Speedway in a better position than his peer. He will line up next to pole-sitter Hemric on the front row. Allmendinger will line up on the third row next to his teammate, Justin Haley.

Cindric Can Win His Third Straight Race at Phoenix Raceway

While Allmendinger currently has the best odds to win the Xfinity Series championship, there is a scenario where Cindric steals the win. The driver of the No. 22 Team Penske has considerable success at the site of the championship race. Though he will first have to secure a spot in the final four.

If he can make his way to the championship round, the driver of the No. 22 will enter the race as one of the favorites to win. Cindric has made seven starts at Phoenix Raceway during his Xfinity Series career with only one finish outside of the top-10. He finished 16th in the 2018 spring race, his first trip to the one-mile track. Cindric then posted two straight top-five finishes, followed by two top-10s.

The two most recent trips to Phoenix have been the best for Cindric. He has won both races, including the 2020 season finale that locked up the championship for Team Penske. Cindric then won the 2021 spring race after leading 119 laps and holding off Ty Gibbs for the checkered flag.

