Alex Bowman & Ally Partner With Charlotte FC for New Scheme

The No. 48 Ally Racing Chevrolet Camaro will have a very different look for the Oct. 10 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte Roval. Alex Bowman‘s traditionally purple stock car will feature a blue back half, as well as a soccer net pattern, which will promote the upcoming debut of Charlotte FC.

The Major League Soccer expansion team, which will begin play in 2022, has the same primary sponsor as Bowman. Ally Financial Inc. is the founding and lead partner of Charlotte FC, resulting in this special crossover. Bowman will put owner David Tepper’s team on full display as he fights for the win and an opportunity to compete in the Round of Eight.

Welcome to the Queen City, @CharlotteFC. We’re proud to call you our allies. pic.twitter.com/MC6JAkzBHR — Ally Racing (@allyracing) September 28, 2021

“I am really excited to have the Charlotte FC program on the car for the Roval. It was really cool to meet Christian and show him the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet,” Bowman said about the partnership, per NASCAR. “We even got him in the pit practice car, which was a cool thing for him to be a part of. I haven’t ever been to a soccer game in a big stadium, so I might have to change that after this. It is a cool program that Ally has with two sports coming together for one major event.”

Bowman Spent Time With a Key Charlotte Defender

These new allies are already scoring goals together. 🙌 We wonder what @FuchsOfficial and @Alex_Bowman were reacting to at the end. 👀 pic.twitter.com/SiBXWmHz2j — Ally Racing (@allyracing) September 26, 2021

Prior to the big unveil, Bowman took part in a special series of videos. He spent time with Charlotte FC’s Christian Fuchs and provided an in-depth glimpse into an important part of the NASCAR experience.

Ally posted a video of the day, which featured Fuchs climbing into the passenger seat of the No. 48 Chevrolet. He rode shotgun as Bowman pulled up to his pit crew for a four-tire stop, and he experienced the pure acceleration of a race-winning stock car.

Once the duo finished their pit stop practice, they headed to a grass field for some soccer drills. Fuchs showed Bowman how he prepares for each Saturday match, explaining how the intensity ramps up in the middle of the week before tapering off as the weekend approaches.

As the video showed, Bowman struggled a bit dribbling the ball between the purple Ally Financial cones. He had roughly the same level of success while serving as a goalie. Fuchs and members of the No. 48 team all scored goals on the Cup Series driver.

“When it comes to training and competition, having a strong support system helps athletes achieve their goals – and when that support comes from a peer that understands your challenges as well as your hopes and dreams, it makes it all the better,” said Andrea Brimmer, Ally chief marketing and public relations officer, in a press release. “Being an ally and creating opportunities for allyship is part of who we are and why we exist, so it was natural for us to bring two of our Ally-sponsored teams together to support each other and celebrate Charlotte’s growing sports community in a fun, celebratory way with an Ally Racing paint scheme dedicated to Charlotte FC.”

Bowman Will Try to Post a Career-Best Finish at the Roval

Hey @CharlotteFC, welcome to the Queen City! 🤘🏼 Pumped to be part of this collab with @AllyRacing… Ready to get this scheme on track and hopefully in victory lane at the Roval pic.twitter.com/RkZDMLZ7fO — Alex Bowman (@Alex_Bowman) September 28, 2021

The driver of the No. 48 has yet to win at the Charlotte Roval in three previous tries, but he has a history of strong performances. Bowman has finished in the top 10 all three times, a run that also includes two top-fives.

Bowman’s best run was during the 2019 playoffs. He started second overall in the No. 88 Nationwide Retirement Plans Chevrolet and raced his way to a second-place finish behind teammate Chase Elliott. This performance resulted in 35 points.

The 2021 race at the Charlotte Roval will be critical for Bowman and the No. 48 team. This will be his final opportunity to lock up a win or enough points to move on to the Round of Eight. Though he could take care of business early by winning the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

READ NEXT: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Driving Historic Cup Car at Talladega