Hendrick Motorsports Unveils Kyle Larson’s Patriotic Coca-Cola 600 Scheme

Hendrick Motorsports has set the stage for a special Cup Series race. The organization has revealed Kyle Larson‘s patriotic scheme that he will use during the Coca-Cola 600 Crown Jewel race on May 29.

HMS revealed the scheme on May 17 and provided multiple angles. The No. 5 will feature red, white, and blue colors with stars and stripes surrounding the HendrickCars.com logos. The windshield will feature a special banner as part of NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 tradition. Larson will carry the name of a fallen military member, Army Specialist (Spc.) Rel Allen Ravago IV.

The 2022 scheme is considerably different than the one that Larson took to Victory Lane. His 2021 iteration featured Metro Tech as the primary partner and HendrickCars.com as the associate partner. The colors stood out due to the white base with different shades of blue covering various parts of the stock car.

The Coca-Cola 600, the longest race on the Cup Series schedule, will take place on Sunday, May 29. The race will air at 6 p.m. ET with FOX providing coverage for the 600-mile event that honors military members.

Larson Will Strive To Repeat at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The trip to Charlotte Motor Speedway will present Larson with another opportunity to bolster his stat sheet. He is the defending winner of the 2021 Coca-Cola 600, a race that featured a historic performance.

Larson started the Crown Jewel race from the pole, and he dominated in the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro. He swept all four stages while battling with two of his teammates in Chase Elliott and William Byron. He also led 327 of the 400 scheduled laps before winning his second race of the year.

The win was historic for Hendrick Motorsports. Larson’s trip to Victory Lane was the 269th for the championship-winning organization, which broke a tie with Richard Petty Enterprises for the most all-time. HMS is now up to 285, but Larson was the driver that hit the historic mark during a Crown Jewel race.

Larson Has Another Title To Defend

One week prior to the Coca-Cola 600, Larson will head to a different track. He will take on Texas Motor Speedway and the annual All-Star Race that pays $1 million to the winning Cup Series driver.

Larson is the defending winner of the All-Star Race. He captured the 2021 race after leading 17 of the 100 laps and won the $1 million payday for the second time in his career. He also won the 2019 race while driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.

If Larson can win the 2022 All-Star Race, he will join two NASCAR legends as the only drivers to go back-to-back. Davey Allison did so in 1991 and 1992 while Jimmie Johnson accomplished this goal in 2012 and 2013. Additionally, a third All-Star Race win would put Larson in a tie with Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon for the second-most all-time. Johnson holds the all-time record with four All-Star Race wins.

