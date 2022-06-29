Hendrick Motorsports Reunites With DC Comics for Special Scheme

The No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is going to have a bold look for the Cup Series trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway. Alex Bowman will drive a stock car highlighting a partnership between Ally Racing, Warner Bros. Discovery, DC Comics, and Milestone Media.

This scheme, which HMS revealed on June 29, features the DC superhero Static (Virgil Hawkins). There are flashes of lightning all over the stock car, which has a mix of blue and purple colors to reflect the respective brands. The scheme also includes logos for DC Comics, Milestone Media, and Ally Racing.

Even Super Heroes are better off with an ally!@Ally recently teamed up with @DCComics and @DakotaUniverse to champion the next generation of diverse comic book creators, and we’re proud to showcase the collaborative program on the #Ally48 next week at @amsupdates. pic.twitter.com/uw97mTPrBe — Ally Racing (@allyracing) June 29, 2022

The purpose of this partnership is to promote the partnership with DC Comics and Milestone, which focuses on mentoring and training the next generation of comic book storytellers from diverse backgrounds. Milestone Media is the first black-owned comic book and media company.

Static, who was the subject of animated series called “Static Shock,” became an official part of the DC Universe in 2008. The character has since joined the Teen Titans — the superhero group featuring Robin, Kid Flash, Aqualad, Wonder Girl, and other sidekicks — and it has appeared on the “Young Justice” TV series. Now Static will be on the hood of the No. 48 Chevrolet.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Hendrick Motorsports Has a History With DC Comics

The trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway will not be the first time that a Hendrick Motorsports driver has showcased a DC Comics superhero. Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Kasey Kahne have all put prominent characters on display.

Kahne was the most recent to do so. He headed to Texas Motor Speedway in 2017 and drove the No. 5 Chevrolet with a “Justice League” scheme. The car featured multiple heroes, including Wonder Woman and the Flash, and Kahne used it to turn in an 11th-place finish.

Earnhardt ran several DC Comics schemes during his time with HMS. He snapped a 143-race winless streak at Michigan in 2012 while driving the No. 88 “Dark Knight Rises” Chevrolet. He then highlighted “Man of Steel” one year later at the same track.

The 2014 season featured two different Superman schemes. One was at Michigan International Speedway and continued an annual streak. He also showcased the Superman scheme during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The most prominent example of this partnership took place during the 2016 season. Johnson and Earnhardt ran schemes promoting “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” The No. 48, which reached Victory Lane, featured the Superman scheme while the No. 88 had the Batman scheme.

Bowman Will Pursue a Better Finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway will be the second for the drivers after the track underwent some major changes in the offseason. It has new asphalt and steeper corners. It now races like a superspeedway, which tests the drivers in entirely different ways than in years past.

Bowman took on the reconfigured track for the first time on March 20. He started 11th overall in the No. 48 Ally Racing Chevrolet, and he avoided wrecks that sent 12 drivers to the garage earlier than expected. Bowman ultimately finished 10th overall in what was his second top-10 of the year. His first was the win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Granted, there will be questions about whether Bowman can repeat this performance in the middle of July. The race will take place with temperatures likely in the high 80s or low 90s. The cars will handle differently than they did in March, and there will be a potential for numerous wrecks or other issues.

READ NEXT: Brad Keselowski Unveils Special Patriotic Scheme for Road America