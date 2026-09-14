Alex Bowman Reveals Heartbreaking Family Update After Gateway

Alex Bowman had plenty to be proud of after finishing second at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday. But as he stood on pit road following the race, it was clear racing was far from the only thing on his mind.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver became visibly emotional during his post-race interview after the Sept. 13 Enjoy Illinois 300, his voice shaking as he discussed an incredibly difficult weekend following the recent loss of his beloved dog.

Bowman admitted that simply getting on the plane and traveling to Gateway had been hard.

“Super happy for Kyle,” Bowman said after teammate Kyle Larson won the race. “It was a really hard weekend just to get on the plane and be here.

“Ready to go home. But proud of everyone… for helping me through the weekend.”

Bowman then fought back tears as he put the loss into words.

“Yeah, life is hard sometimes,” Bowman said. “I lost my best friend, just ready to go home.”

Alex Bowman Fights Back Tears After Second-Place Finish

Bowman’s emotions provided a powerful reminder of what drivers can be carrying with them even after the helmet goes on and the race begins.

For Bowman, Sunday’s 247-lap race came at the end of a weekend he acknowledged had been difficult from the start.

Still, the No. 48 team put together one of the strongest performances of the afternoon.

Bowman navigated a chaotic race that featured 18 cautions and an overtime finish before taking the checkered flag just 0.333 seconds behind Larson. The result gave Hendrick Motorsports a 1-2 finish, with William Byron adding a fourth-place result.

Under different circumstances, a runner-up finish might have left Bowman dissecting the final restart or wondering where he could have found the fraction of a second needed to challenge Larson.

This time, his thoughts were somewhere else.

“Yeah, you just never want to see your best friend suffer,” Bowman said. “That was really difficult, but I’m just proud of [this team].”

The moment was raw, and Bowman didn’t try to hide how much the loss had affected him.

Bowman Still Makes a Point to Celebrate Kyle Larson

Even in the middle of his own grief, Bowman repeatedly turned the attention back toward Larson and Hendrick Motorsports.

Larson entered Gateway looking to make up ground in the championship Chase and delivered when it mattered, leading 80 laps before securing the victory in overtime.

Bowman made clear how happy he was to see his teammate back in Victory Lane.

“Really proud of Kyle for winning, I know it’s been a while for him and it’s great for this team and the Chase and everything,” Bowman said.

That perspective made Bowman’s post-race interview stand out.

He had just finished second in a NASCAR Cup Series race. His organization had put three cars inside the top four. On paper, there was plenty to celebrate.

But Bowman’s shaky voice told the larger story of his weekend.

He had shown up, climbed into the car and delivered for his team while dealing with a deeply personal loss away from the racetrack. Once the checkered flag fell, he no longer had to compartmentalize it.

Bowman was proud of his team. He was happy for Larson.

And more than anything, he was ready to go home.