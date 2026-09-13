Who Won the NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 Race? Full Gateway Results From Wild Finish

Kyle Larson survived a chaotic afternoon at World Wide Technology Raceway and emerged with the victory in Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300, winning the second race of NASCAR’s 2026 championship Chase.

And “survived” is an appropriate way to describe it.

The Sept. 13 race at Gateway featured 18 cautions, 87 caution laps and 11 lead changes before Larson finally took the checkered flag in overtime. The Hendrick Motorsports driver led 80 laps and beat teammate Alex Bowman to the finish by 0.333 seconds.

Pole winner Joey Logano finished third after leading a race-high 96 laps, while William Byron gave Hendrick Motorsports three cars inside the top four. Ross Chastain completed the top five.

It was a dramatically different afternoon for several championship contenders. Ryan Blaney finished 35th, Chase Briscoe 32nd and Chase Elliott 31st, while Tyler Reddick came home 25th.

Kyle Larson Wins Wild NASCAR Race at Gateway

Larson started alongside Logano on the front row after qualifying second Saturday and remained a factor throughout a race repeatedly interrupted by incidents.

Logano controlled more laps than anyone, pacing the field for 96 circuits, while Larson led 80. Brad Keselowski was another major presence at the front, leading 55 laps before ultimately finishing 12th.

By the time the race reached its closing stretch, attrition had scrambled much of the field.

Larson ultimately emerged on top in overtime, with Bowman giving Hendrick Motorsports a 1-2 finish.

Logano settled for third despite his dominant afternoon. Byron finished fourth and Chastain fifth, followed by Austin Dillon, Connor Zilisch, Carson Hocevar, Denny Hamlin and Austin Cindric.

The result was particularly important because Gateway marked the second of 10 races in NASCAR’s revived Chase format. Unlike the previous playoff system, there are no elimination rounds in 2026, meaning every point gained or lost carries through the championship finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Full NASCAR Results From Gateway

Here is the complete finishing order from Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300:

1. Kyle Larson

2. Alex Bowman

3. Joey Logano

4. William Byron

5. Ross Chastain

6. Austin Dillon

7. Connor Zilisch

8. Carson Hocevar

9. Denny Hamlin

10. Austin Cindric

11. Cole Custer

12. Brad Keselowski

13. Erik Jones

14. Bubba Wallace

15. John Hunter Nemechek

16. AJ Allmendinger

17. Ryan Preece

18. Ty Gibbs

19. Christopher Bell

20. Michael McDowell

21. Austin Hill

22. Cody Ware

23. Shane van Gisbergen

24. Todd Gilliland

25. Tyler Reddick

26. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

27. Chris Buescher

28. Josh Berry

29. Daniel Suárez

30. Ty Dillon

31. Chase Elliott

32. Chase Briscoe

33. Noah Gragson

34. Riley Herbst

35. Ryan Blaney

36. Zane Smith

Larson’s victory came on a day when simply reaching the finish proved difficult for several contenders. Buescher finished nine laps down, Berry 16 laps back, Suárez 18 laps down, Elliott 32 laps behind and Briscoe 34 laps down. Blaney’s day ended with him scored 92 laps behind the winner.