Of all the numbers to come out of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, perhaps one of the most staggering belongs to a Hendrick Motorsports driver.

While Kyle Larson celebrated another championship and Hendrick continued to compete at the front of the field, one of his teammates went the entire season without leading a single lap.

Not one.

Alex Bowman was the only driver to make at least 10 Cup Series starts in 2026 without spending a single lap out front.

For an eight-time Cup Series race winner driving for one of NASCAR’s most successful organizations, it’s a statistic that is particularly difficult to fathom.

Alex Bowman Addresses Unfortunate 2026 NASCAR Statistic

Little went according to plan for Bowman in 2026.

The driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet missed several races early in the season following a vertigo diagnosis, putting him at an immediate disadvantage in the championship standings.

Even after returning to competition, Bowman struggled to find consistency. The 33-year-old finished the season with four top-five finishes and eight top-10s, ultimately placing 26th in the final Cup Series standings.

His best result came in September at World Wide Technology Raceway, where he finished second.

Yet even on his best afternoon of the season, Bowman never officially led a lap.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver is well aware of the statistic, even poking fun at himself while addressing his critics on social media.

“Oh and yeah Reddit I know we didn’t even lead a lap, neither did you,” Bowman wrote.

Bowman last led a lap in Cup Series competition at Bristol Motor Speedway in September 2025.

Alex Bowman Enters Final Full-Time NASCAR Cup Series Season in 2027

Next season carries considerable personal significance for Bowman.

In July, the Arizona native announced that 2027 would mark his final season as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver. Connor Zilisch is set to replace him at Hendrick Motorsports in 2028.

Bowman enters the offseason with eight career Cup Series victories, 50 top-five finishes, 120 top-10s and more than 1,500 career laps led.

He’s won at historic venues such as Dover and Martinsville, and even delivered Hendrick Motorsports a victory on the streets of Chicago in 2024.

Those accomplishments make his 2026 statistics all the more jarring.

After a season marred by health setbacks and disappointing results, Bowman has one more full-time campaign to add to his resume behind the wheel of the No. 48 Chevrolet.

And when the green flag drops in 2027, he’ll be looking to end a drought that dates back nearly a year and a half.