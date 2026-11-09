Alex Bowman Fires Back at Reddit Critics After NASCAR Season Finale

Alex Bowman knows what NASCAR fans are saying about him online. And apparently, he’s had enough of Reddit.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver took a few pointed shots at the platform in an Instagram post following Sunday’s Cup Series championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where he reflected on a frustrating end to his 2026 season.

Bowman didn’t hold back, particularly when it came to the online commentary surrounding his performance.

“Oh and yeah Redditt I know we didn’t even lead a lap, neither did you,” Bowman wrote.

The remark apparently struck a nerve, prompting Bowman to address the reaction in an edit to his original post.

“Allegedly this comment has really stirred up the people on the Reddit. They should be better at reading sarcasm,” he added.

For a driver who openly admits he doesn’t enjoy social media, Bowman certainly wasn’t shy about engaging with his critics.

Alex Bowman Takes Another Shot at Online Critics

Bowman’s remarks about Reddit weren’t the only indication that he’s been paying attention to what people are saying about him.

While congratulating teammate Kyle Larson on his third Cup Series championship, Bowman also slipped in a sarcastic reference to speculation surrounding his future at Hendrick Motorsports.

“I’m excited for 2027, even though the internet says I won’t be there?” he wrote.

Bowman did not elaborate on the rumors or announce any changes to his contract. Still, his message made it clear that the speculation hasn’t escaped his attention.

The No. 48 Chevrolet driver also acknowledged how difficult he finds navigating social media, despite promising fans a closer look at his life next season.

“It’s no secret that I don’t enjoy social media. It’s tough to be me on it honestly, but I’ll do my best to give you guys some better insight into the next 365 days. No promises after that though.”

Bowman Reflects on Frustrating NASCAR Season Finale

The social media remarks came amid Bowman’s disappointment over his final race of the year.

He said his afternoon ended with a pit-road speeding penalty that caught him off guard, explaining that he hadn’t believed he was close to exceeding the limit based on his dashboard lights.

“That kind of feels like a fitting end to this year honestly. All the right intentions and work with nothing to show for it,” Bowman wrote.

Despite his frustration, Bowman congratulated Hendrick Motorsports and Larson on another championship, even joking that Larson’s success would help keep his teammates flying on his plane.

But the most revealing part of Bowman’s message wasn’t about the race or the championship.

It was his willingness to acknowledge the criticism, answer it with sarcasm and remind NASCAR’s online community that he’s paying attention.