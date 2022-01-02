Alpha Prime Racing Teases ‘Little Announcement’

The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is quickly approaching, and there are several questions that remain unanswered. Alpha Prime Racing is about to provide some answers with an upcoming announcement.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series team teased the announcement on December 31 with a tweet celebrating the calendar change. The organization mentioned “a lot of new faces” that will join the team and then teased an announcement for the coming days. Though the team did not clarify whether it would involve another driver, a schedule update, or the addition of a new partner.

Co-owners Tommy Joe Martins and Caesar Bacarella have provided several pieces of important information since officially unveiling Alpha Prime Racing on August 30. They confirmed that there will be two cars in 2022 and that a rotating group of drivers will alternate at the road courses, superspeedways, and intermediates.

One of the biggest questions pertains to the second car. The No. 44 will return with multiple drivers behind the wheel, and a second entry will join it at certain tracks. Alpha Prime Racing has not yet provided the number that the second entry will use during the season, to the point that the team uses a question mark when referencing it in the Twitter bio.

1 Driver Recently Checked Out the Shop

Got to swing by the @TeamAlphaPrime shop today. Can’t reiterate enough how excited I am for 2022. Got a great schedule with @KeenParts and working hard to add some more races and partners! 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/KLvFCkvKM2 — Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) December 31, 2021

Alpha Prime Racing announced on November 11 that another driver had joined the fold for the 2022 season. The team welcomed Ryan Ellis and confirmed that he would work alongside Martins, Rajah Caruth, Andy Lally, and Bacarella.

There is not a set number of races on Ellis’ schedule, but he will make his debut on April 8 at Martinsville Speedway. The expectation is that he will suit up for an estimated five races while working with CorvetteParts.net as his primary partner.

The Virginia native capped off 2021 by taking a trip to the Alpha Prime Racing. He stopped by the shop and saw the stock cars that he will drive during his part-time schedule. Like Alpha Prime Racing before him, Ellis did not reveal what his schedule will be during the upcoming season. He simply referred to it as “great.”

A Second Driver Prepared for His Xfinity Series Debut

Ellis is not the only member of the driver roster that recently stopped by the Alpha Prime Racing shop. Rajah Caruth, the winner of the Wendell Scott Trailblazer Award, also took part in an important tradition in mid-December.

Caruth posted a video on December 13 that showed him climbing into the driver’s seat of an Alpha Prime Racing stock car. He worked with the team to ensure that he fit properly in the seat and that there would not be any issues when he climbed in for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

Caruth will run full-time in the ARCA Menards Series during the 2022 season, marking a much larger schedule. He will also run part-time in the Xfinity Series with Alpha Prime Racing while preparing to make the leap to a full-time schedule in 2023.

Similar to Ellis, Alpha Prime Racing has not announced Caruth’s full schedule. The team has only noted that he will suit up for races at Martinsville Speedway, Dover International Speedway, and Richmond Raceway while making his debut in a national series. Though Alpha Prime Racing should provide more information in the coming weeks.

