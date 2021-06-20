Saints’ Alvin Kamara Joining NASCAR in New Role

Alvin Kamara is one of the NFL’s best offensive weapons, and he continues to shine as a Pro Bowl running back for the New Orleans Saints. Now he will take his talents to motorsports. Kamara is joining NASCAR as the first-ever Growth and Engagement Advisor.

The four-time Pro Bowler made the announcement on Sunday, June 20, while attending the first-ever Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. He toured the facility, met with several drivers, and then announced the news on his social media channels. According to the news release, Kamara’s new role will task him with working directly “with NASCAR leadership on strategic planning and creative opportunities that support its fan development efforts.”

Excited to announce that I’ve officially joined @NASCAR as the first Growth and Engagement Advisor! pic.twitter.com/8kOvDKwtQZ — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 20, 2021

“Alvin’s journey to NASCAR happened very organically from that initial curiosity to experiencing our events to developing a real and sincere passion for the sport,” said Pete Jung, Chief Marketing Officer at NASCAR, in a statement. “That’s what we’re looking to tap into … his insights, perspective and ideas … and learning more about his experience so that we can enhance what we’re doing to engage and develop new fans.”

Kamara Has Fully Embraced NASCAR in a Short Period of Time

The NFL star did not grow up as a NASCAR fan. Instead, he started watching after Bubba Wallace began speaking out about racial equality and pushed for the ban of the Confederate flag. Kamara responded by attending a race at Homestead-Miami Speedway and wearing Wallace gear.

In the time since his first exposure to stock car racing, Kamara has attended several races while learning more about the sport and its drivers. He and his Louisiana-based juice bar, The Big Squeezy, sponsored Xfinity Series driver Ryan Vargas for the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

Now Kamara will make the leap from fan to ambassador of the sport, and he will use his unique perspective to help build up the audience size. “It’s an honor to be able to team up with NASCAR and be their first-ever Growth and Engagement Advisor,” Kamara said in a statement via NASCAR. “I’m excited to use my passion as a fan to help shape their long-term efforts to grow the sport.”

Kamara Spent Father’s Day Exploring Nashville Superspeedway

A former star for the University of Tennessee football team, Kamara was on hand for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. He spent the majority of the morning walking around the track and exploring several different areas. He toured the media center, posed for photos with fans in the garage area, and then filmed some content.

During this time at the track, Kamara stopped and talked to several of NASCAR’s biggest stars. He met with Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace, and Ryan Blaney among others. He spoke with them about several topics while expanding his knowledge of the sport.

This information will be critical as Kamara grows in his new role. He will interact with fans at the race track with several goals in mind. Continuing to learn more about NASCAR will be one part of the process, but Kamara will also help NASCAR come up with unique ways to further reach other potential fans.

