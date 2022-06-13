Andy Lally Adds Several NASCAR Races to 2022 Schedule

A veteran road course racer is back for more NASCAR starts in 2022. Andy Lally has agreed to join SS Green Light Racing for the final four road course races on the Xfinity Series schedule.

Lally tweeted out the news on June 13. He revealed that he will take over the No. 08 Ford Mustang, starting with the July 2 race at Road America. Lally will then head to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 30 and Watkins Glen International on August 20. He will round out his schedule with a trip to the Charlotte Roval on October 8.

The No. 08 has featured multiple drivers during the 2022 Xfinity Series season. Joe Graf Jr. drove it at Circuit of the Americas on March 26 while Spencer Pumpelly was in charge at Portland International Raceway on June 4. David Starr has made seven starts in the No. 08, headlined by a 21st-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway. He also failed to qualify for four other races.

Lally Made History for Another Xfinity Series Organization

Lally has made limited starts in the national NASCAR series during the 2022 season. He joined Live Fast Motorsports for the Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas before heading to Portland International Raceway with Alpha Prime Racing.

The trip to the Pacific Northwest was historic for the Xfinity Series team. The noted road course driver took the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro to the front of the pack on Lap 44, and he held on for three laps. These were the first laps led in the history of Alpha Prime Racing.

Lally ultimately finished 17th overall in the No. 44, but he spent a good portion of the race running around the top five. He also finished second in Stage 2 while avoiding some major issues on the wet track that disrupted other drivers and teams.

Lally Has Delivered Strong Performances for SS GreenLight Racing

The final four road courses on the Xfinity Series schedule will provide Lally with more opportunities to turn in some strong performances and potentially secure more starts in the future. They will also continue a relationship with SS Green Light Racing that has featured some strong runs in the past.

Lally has four previous Xfinity Series starts with the team. He took over the No. 55 Chevrolet at Road America in 2014, and he turned in a seventh-place finish. He then added starts at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (2015 and 2017) and Road America (2015). His best run was a fifth-place finish in 2017.

The veteran driver has a total of 19 starts in the Xfinity Series, all on road courses. He has been a factor in roughly half of them, resulting in nine top-10 finishes and four top-fives. Now he will have four more opportunities to add even more to his career resume while putting the Stewart-Haas Racing-aligned stock car on display.

The race at Road America will be the best opportunity for Lally to turn in another strong finish. He has made five previous starts at the track in the Xfinity Series, and he has completed every single race. He also has an average finish of 10.0 after posting top-15 finishes every time.

