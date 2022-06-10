Austin Dillon Unveils Patriotic Scheme for Road America

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Road America on the Fourth of July weekend. Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon will use the opportunity to honor nearly 1,900 veterans with a special scheme.

Richard Childress Racing unveiled the scheme ahead of the trip to Sonoma Raceway. The No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro will feature a red, white, and blue design with Dow logos on the sides, hood, and bumper area. The stock car will also feature nearly 1,900 names of veterans from the various branches of the military.

For the eighth consecutive year @DowNewsroom has partnered with RCR to honor nearly 1,900 U.S. Military veterans on @austindillon3’s No. 3 Chevrolet at @roadamerica on July 3rd. pic.twitter.com/HwDPWBx9ot — RCR (@RCRracing) June 8, 2022

“I’m proud to have played a small role in Dow’s history and heritage so it means a lot to be able to help celebrate their 125th Anniversary and honor employee veterans at the same time,” Dillon said in a press release.

“Dow has been with me through some of the greatest moments of my Cup Series career, and their team of scientists help make our Chevys faster, lighter, and more precise. It’s special to be able to reflect on the powerful effect the Dow Salutes Veterans program has had over the years, and to honor our true heroes – veterans and active-duty military – for their service and dedication.”

This Scheme Continues an Annual Tradition

The race at Road America on July 3 will put the patriotic Dow scheme on display, but it will not be the first time. It will actually continue a tradition that began several years prior. Dillon honored 350 military veterans during 2015, his second full-time Cup Series season.

The latest iteration of the Dow scheme will highlight Dow’s Veterans Resource Group (VETNET) and Military Degree Equivalency (MDE) program. The scheme will also highlight Dow’s relationship with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization.

“The Dow Salutes Veteran’s program with Richard Childress Racing is a very tangible and meaningful way to recognize the many contributions of Dow and RCR veterans to our country and to our companies,“ said Jane Palmieri, president, Dow Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure and Executive Sponsor of Dow VetNet. “The special, patriotic-themed No. 3 Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is the perfect way to commemorate our veterans and the milestones we’re celebrating this year.”

Dillon Will Pursue a Better Finish at Road America

The return of the Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet will take place at a track where Dillon has one previous Cup Series start. He took on the Wisconsin road course in 2021 as the Cup Series headed to the track for the first time since 1956.

Dillon started 37th overall at Road America, but he navigated his way through the field before finishing 11th overall. Now he will try to surpass this finish while honoring nearly 1,900 military veterans in the red, white, and blue Chevrolet Camaro.

Dillon has competed in 23 road course races during his Cup Series career, but he hasn’t achieved much success. He only has one top-10 finish, which he posted at Circuit of the Americas on March 27, 2022. Dillon will have an opportunity to add another on June 12 when he returns to Sonoma Raceway for the eighth time.

