Weather Forecast for NASCAR’s Trip to Kansas Speedway

Two of NASCAR‘s top series, as well as the ARCA Menards Series, will be in action this weekend during a trip to Kansas Speedway. The Camping World Truck Series drivers will compete on Saturday while the Cup Series will take over Sunday. However, there will be concerns about rain disrupting the Buschy McBusch Race 400.

According to the weekend’s forecast, there is a possibility that rain will disrupt the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service calls for temperatures in the 70s and a 50% chance of precipitation in the afternoon. AccuWeather, on the other hand, calls for a 70-80% chance of rain at the time of the race.

The Buschy McBusch Race 400 is set for 3 p.m. ET, with the green flag waving shortly after. Precipitation has caused several issues for the Cup Series during the 2021 season, but the race fans will hope to avoid any more delays or postponed races.

The Saturday schedule should avoid any weather-related issues

The Xfinity Series race at Talladega last Saturday came to an early end due to rainfall in Alabama, giving Kaulig Racing’s Jeb Burton his first career victory. Though the simple fact that the race actually took place surprised several fans and analysts alike. The forecast had previously called for an 80-99% chance of rain during both the ARCA Menards and Xfinity races.

Fast-forward one week, and the two Saturday races should both take place without any issues. The forecast calls for cloudy skies and temperatures in the high 70s, but there is only a 4% chance of precipitation throughout the day. The number drops to zero as the Camping World Truck Series drivers head to the grid.

Saturday’s race will be the first time that the Truck Series will be back in action since the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway. John Hunter Nemechek delivered another win for Kyle Busch Motorsports at the famed short track, marking the fourth-straight for the powerhouse team. Now Nemechek will have another opportunity to take the checkered flag as he leads the field to the green flag from the pole position.

Joe Gibbs Racing drivers headline the list of favorites

While the racing fans continue to express concerns about the weather on Sunday, they will also try to predict which driver will take the win. Will Brad Keselowski make it two in a row after winning the Geico 500, or will Denny Hamlin finally reach Victory Lane after several near misses?

According to NASCAR, Hamlin is the favorite to win on Sunday with 5-1 odds. His teammate, Martin Truex Jr., sits just behind him with 6-1 odds. Truex has two wins in 2021 already, the most of the Cup Series drivers. He also has two wins and nine top-five finishes in 25 starts at Kansas Speedway.

While the two Joe Gibbs Racing drivers headline the list, some heavy hitters round out the top five. Kyle Larson, the winner of the Pennzoil 400, has 7-1 odds while Keselowski has 17-2 odds. Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Kevin Harvick all enter the weekend with 9-1 odds to win on Sunday.

The NASCAR weekend kicks off with the ARCA Menards Series race at 1:15 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Truck Series race will take over the evening schedule with the green flag at 7:43 p.m. ET. The Buschy McBusch Race 400 will cap off the weekend schedule on Sunday. FS1 will broadcast the race, which will take place at 3 p.m. ET.

