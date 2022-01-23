ARCA Menards Series Secures New Sponsor for 2022 Season

The up-and-coming stock car racing drivers will have a new beverage to enhance their celebrations in Victory Lane. Sprecher Brewing Co. has become the official craft soda of the ARCA Menards Series.

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) announced the new deal with a press release and confirmed that Sprecher craft sodas will have an increased presence across all ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, and ARCA Menards Series West Races in 2022. Additionally, the brewing company will support the race broadcasts while also becoming the title partner of the lap leader award.

“We’re pleased and proud to partner with Sprecher and the ARCA Menards Series,” said Jeff Abbott, Menards Spokesperson, in a statement. “Sprecher craft sodas are a staple supplier to Menards. A Wisconsin company whose products sell vigorously throughout the Menards retail footprint. The ARCA Menards Series sponsorship for Sprecher is a great fit.”

Founded in Milwaukee in 1985, Sprecher Brewing Co. started serving southeastern Wisconsin, but the company has expanded significantly. Sprecher Brewing Co. products are now available in 35 states.

Sprecher Supported the Series During the 2021 Season

Thank you to everyone who came to the Sprecher 150! We are so proud to have sponsored this race. Thank you to everyone who helped make it possible! Remember this event by purchasing a case of Sprecher 150 Root Beer from our gift shop and getting a limited edition hat FREE! pic.twitter.com/CzhwKa2MY2 — Sprecher Brewery (@sprecherbrewery) August 30, 2021

The 2022 season will mark a massive expansion of the partnership, but it will not be the first time that Sprecher has played a pivotal role in an ARCA Menards Series race. The brewing company previously served as the title sponsor of a 2021 race.

The ARCA Menards Series headed to the Milwaukee Mile on August 29, 2021, for the Sprecher 150, the 16th race of the season. Ty Gibbs, the 2021 champion, won the pole and turned in a dominant performance. He led all 150 laps and held off Sam Mayer at the finish line to win his ninth race of the year.

“Sprecher is proud to increase our partnership with ARCA and Menards for 2022,” said Sharad Chadha, CEO of Sprecher, in a statement. “Sprecher is Milwaukee’s original craft brewery and the birthplace of Sprecher’s award-winning root beer and craft sodas. We enjoyed our first foray into the ARCA Menards Series last year when racing returned to the Milwaukee Mile, and we’re excited to see what 2022 has in store.”

New Drivers Will Celebrate With Sprecher in 2022

One significant change for the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season is that there will likely be more winners celebrating with Sprecher craft sodas. This was not the case in 2021 when two drivers combined for 16 wins.

Corey Heim (six wins) and Gibbs (10 wins) dominated the series while battling for the championship trophy, leaving little room for other drivers. However, they will not be full-time in 2022.

According to a press release from Venturini Motorsports, Heim will only make six starts in the ARCA Menards Series while sharing a seat with Jesse Love. His primary focus will be a 15-race schedule with Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Camping World Truck Series.

The expectation for Gibbs is that he will run the full Xfinity Series season with Joe Gibbs Racing after making 18 starts and winning four times in 2021. The team has not confirmed through a press release that Gibbs will take over one of the Xfinity Series entries in 2022, but the team essentially stated the schedule as fact while pitching a potential sponsor on Twitter.

Hear us out:@TyGibbs_ goes full time this year after an incredible rookie season. His dad? #NASCAR driver & motocross team owner. His dad’s dad? 3x SuperBowl champ & HOF coach + NASCAR team owner. Need we say more? pic.twitter.com/npPyNmaFVK — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) January 9, 2022

With Gibbs and Heim not running full-time in the ARCA Menards Series, there will be 20 opportunities for other drivers to reach Victory Lane. Toni Breidinger, Rajah Caruth, Nick Sanchez, Jesse Love, and many others will battle for the prize purses, the celebratory soda, and critical points in the playoff race.

