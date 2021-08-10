Aric Almirola Unveils Special Mobil 1 Pegasus Scheme

The driver of the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang is ready to help some fans win money, and he will do so with a brand-new scheme. NASCAR veteran Aric Almirola will head to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Aug. 14-15 with a Pegasus on the side of his stock car, promoting the Mobil 1 Thousand sweepstakes where fans can win $1,000 if a participating driver reaches Victory Lane.

Stewart-Haas Racing unveiled the special scheme on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The stock car features an all-white body with Mobil 1 logos on the doors and rear fenders. The Pegasus sits just behind the door number, adding some mythical flair to the upcoming race. To cap off the design, the bumper area features the URL for the Mobil 1 Thousand sweepstakes site.

NASCAR fans have the opportunity to win cash or other prizes through the Mobil 1 Thousand sweepstakes. They can sign up on the contest website and walk away with $1,000 or more if a Mobil 1-sponsored driver reaches Victory Lane. If someone from the Mobil 1 family does not win, the money will continue to build until one of the drivers eventually takes the checkered flag.

Almirola Already Helped a Fan Win Money in 2021

While the driver of the No. 10 SHR Ford Mustang won’t debut the Mobil 1 scheme until the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he already has a head start on helping fans win cold, hard cash. Almirola locked up his first win of the season on July 18 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, taking the checkered flag in a rain-shortened race.

According to information from the Mobil 1 Thousand sweepstakes, this victory resulted in one fan walking away with a $3,000 prize. Now Almirola will strive to repeat this feat before the end of the regular season, starting with the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on Aug. 15. Though he will not be the only man with this goal.

There are several drivers participating in the Mobil 1 Thousand sweepstakes. The list also includes Almirola’s teammates at SHR, as well as drivers at Joe Gibbs Racing, Gaunt Brothers Racing, 23XI Racing, and Front Row Motorsports. Kevin Harvick helped launch the Mobil 1 Thousand sweepstakes in May when he showed up to Circuit of the Americas with a special gold paint scheme featuring dollar bills.

Almirola Will Focus on Making Progress at Indianapolis

We're continuing to build notes on our road course program. Yesterday at The Glen was a good learning day for the No. 10 @GoBowlingdotcom team. Looking forward to tackling the road course at Indy this weekend. pic.twitter.com/qcOtwPeOr0 — Aric Almirola (@Aric_Almirola) August 9, 2021

When the driver of the No. 10 heads to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, he will strive to turn in a career-best finish at a track featuring both left and right turns. Almirola and his crew have been putting in extra effort to improve the road course program, and the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard will provide another opportunity to showcase their efforts.

Almirola has made 26 starts at road courses during his Cup Series career. The list includes one at COTA, two at the Daytona Road Course, three at the Charlotte Roval, one at Road America, nine at Sonoma, and 10 at Watkins Glen. He has a career-best finish of eighth at Sonoma and has yet to reach Victory Lane.

All three of Almirola’s Cup wins have taken place at oval tracks — Talladega Superspeedway, Daytona International Speedway, and New Hampshire Motor Speedway — but he will have more opportunities to change this trend. The Cup Series will take on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Aug. 15 and will return to the Charlotte Roval for a playoff race on Oct. 10. If Almirola can win either of these races, he will add points to his total and will help some fans win some money through the Mobil 1 Thousand sweepstakes.

