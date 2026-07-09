NASCAR Atlanta Entry List Shake-Up: Two Drivers Out, Two Replacements Confirmed

As NASCAR heads to EchoPark Speedway for this weekend’s tripleheader, two notable changes have already reshaped the Craftsman Truck Series entry list.

Veterans Jamie McMurray and Jimmie Johnson, who returned to Truck Series competition at Naval Base Coronado last month, are both out of the lineup. Their seats have now officially been filled by two drivers looking to continue building experience at the national-series level.

Here’s every confirmed driver replacement for NASCAR’s Atlanta weekend.

Colin Braun Replaces Jamie McMurray in the No. 25 Ram

Jamie McMurray’s one-race return to NASCAR competition has officially come to an end.

Kaulig Racing has confirmed that Colin Braun will take over the No. 25 Ram for this weekend’s Truck Series race at EchoPark Speedway.

McMurray made his first NASCAR national-series start since the 2021 Daytona 500 during the inaugural Truck Series event at Naval Base Coronado. Although his race ended early after an accident, the former Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 winner marked his first Truck Series appearance since 2008.

Braun now slides back into the No. 25 after previously driving the truck earlier this season. The veteran sports car standout brings extensive road racing and endurance experience, but he has also become one of Kaulig Racing’s primary Truck Series drivers throughout 2026.

The substitution continues Kaulig’s rotating-driver approach with the No. 25 entry, which has featured multiple veterans throughout the season.

Thomas Annunziata Replaces Jimmie Johnson in the No. 1 Toyota

Another veteran making way for a younger driver is Jimmie Johnson.

Tricon Garage has confirmed that Thomas Annunziata will drive the No. 1 Toyota at EchoPark Speedway, replacing the seven-time Cup Series champion.

Johnson’s appearance at Naval Base Coronado marked just his second career Truck Series start and his first since 2008. Driving for Tricon Garage, he qualified fourth and showed competitive speed before an electrical issue ended his afternoon before the finish.

Annunziata now returns to the No. 1 Toyota after making his Truck Series debut earlier this season.

The 21-year-old New Jersey native has continued competing full-time in the ARCA Menards Series this year while adding national-series opportunities. Atlanta provides another chance for one of stock car racing’s promising young prospects to gain valuable experience against the Truck Series field.

Atlanta Weekend Brings Another Look to the Truck Series Field

Although this week’s entry list features fewer changes than the inaugural San Diego weekend, the confirmed substitutions still bring an interesting mix of experience and youth to EchoPark Speedway.

McMurray and Johnson each returned to Truck Series competition for one-off appearances at Naval Base Coronado, while Braun and Annunziata now take over their respective rides as the season continues.

With the playoff race beginning to intensify, every Truck Series start becomes increasingly important, making even a pair of lineup changes worth watching when the green flag drops Friday night.