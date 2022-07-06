Oddsmakers Favor Winless NASCAR Driver at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10 for the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart (3 p.m. ET, USA). There are several drivers in need of a win to reach the playoffs, and oddsmakers have given some of the best odds to one of them.

Ryan Blaney enters the Atlanta weekend in a four-way tie for the best odds at 10-1. He joins William Byron, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliott, who all have two wins and a secure spot in the playoffs. Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson are just behind this group as they each have 12-1 odds to reach Victory Lane at the reconfigured track.

Turning in a strong performance will be critical for Blaney. He has the second-most points in the Cup Series at 591, and he is in a tie with Martin Truex Jr. for the most stage wins in 2022. They have both captured five stages in the first 18 races.

Despite having success on the track, Blaney is not in the playoffs. He is well above the cutline, but he would miss out on the playoffs if three new drivers won in the remaining eight weeks.

Blaney Has Previous Success at Atlanta Motor Speedway

There are several reasons why Blaney is in a four-way tie for the best odds at Atlanta. One is that he has been a consistent driver in 2022 while posting top-10 finishes in half of the races and top-fives in six of them.

Another reason is Blaney’s previous success at the Georgia track. He finished 17th in the March race after winning Stage 2, but his three starts prior to the 2022 season resulted in top-five finishes. This run includes his win in the 2021 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

Along with the success at Atlanta, Blaney has also contended for wins at NASCAR’s superspeedways. He has two wins at Talladega Superspeedway in his career and one at Daytona International Speedway. Blaney also has seven top-five finishes split between the two tracks.

A Driver Trying To Steal a Win Faces Steep Odds

There are multiple drivers with favorable odds to reach Victory Lane at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but many others face very steep odds. This portion of the list includes Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie.

The driver of the No. 7, who has plans to “throw a Hail Mary” and steal a win at Atlanta Motor Speedway, enters the weekend at 125-1. He is in a tie with Wood Brothers Racing’s Harrison Burton, and they are both behind such names as Cole Custer (66-1), Justin Haley (50-1), Chris Buescher (33-1), Erik Jones (33-1), Michael McDowell (33-1), and Austin Dillon (33-1) among others.

While LaJoie faces steep odds to win, he will have an opportunity to contend. The reason is that he has previous strong runs in superspeedway races. This includes three top-10s at Daytona International Speedway, another at Talladega Superspeedway, and a top-five in the March race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

