A Rookie Headlines Names To Watch at COTA

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 27 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX). Chase Elliott will draw plenty of attention as the defending COTA winner, but Austin Cindric will be an important name to watch.

Cindric, the driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford, will enter the weekend with favorable odds to contend for the win. According to information provided by NASCAR, he sits at 16-1 ahead of the trip to Texas, seventh-best in the Cup Series. One reason for this ranking is that Cindric rose up through the ranks racing on road courses in a variety of vehicles. The rookie also has five Xfinity Series wins on road courses and one in the Camping World Truck Series.

Adding to the discussion are three previous Cup Series races on road courses. Cindric made seven starts during the 2021 season to help him prepare for his full-time move to the No. 2. The three final races featuring his No. 33 Ford took place at Circuit of the Americas, Road America, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Cindric only had one top-10 finish — ninth at IMS — but he led laps at the other two road courses. The trip to COTA, in particular, featured Cindric starting with slicks on his stock car in wet-weather conditions. He moved from third overall to the front of the pack during the first lap and showcased his ability to control the No. 33 while other drivers struggled with rain tires.

Cindric led four laps before ultimately heading to pit road for new tires of his own, and he ended the day 25th overall. It was not the finish he desired, but it provided a glimpse at some of his road course skills.

Cindric Quickly Reached Victory Lane in 2022

You've seen the finish of the #DAYTONA500, but now, you need to listen to how it sounded on @AustinCindric's radio. pic.twitter.com/F2QSQ1bECx — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 22, 2022

Cindric kicked his season off quickly by winning the season-opening Daytona 500 on February 20. He held off 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace during the final run to the checkered flag and locked up the first Crown Jewel of his Cup Series career by a matter of 0.036 seconds.

Cindric followed up his win with a 12th-place finish at Auto Club Speedway on February 27, but he has struggled to maintain that consistency at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, and the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway. The most recent race came to an early end after Cindric slid sideways and collided with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47, which had blown a tire.

The Daytona 500 winner is currently 16th in the championship standings, right on the elimination line. He currently has a guaranteed spot in the playoffs due to his win, but that could change if there are more than 16 winners during the regular season. This scenario would bring the number of points into play.

Cindric Will Bring Back a Race-Winning Scheme

The trip to Circuit of the Americas will provide Cindric with another opportunity to add points to his total. He will take on the Cup Series race while bringing back a race-winning scheme for the No. 2.

Cindric has showcased multiple primary partners during his rookie season. He won the Daytona 500 with Discount Tire on the No. 2 before heading to Auto Club Speedway with Menards/Quaker State. Auto Trader joined for the trip to Phoenix Raceway while Menards/Knauf supported him at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Discount Tire, which also took over the No. 2 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will make its return at Circuit of the Americas as part of a sizable schedule. The company announced prior to the season that it would join Cindric for 13 of the 36 points-paying races as part of a continued partnership with Team Penske. Discount Tire will also join teammate Ryan Blaney for two races.

