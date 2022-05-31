USA Drops Trailer for Austin Dillon’s Reality Series

USA Network has just capped off the month of May with a big reveal. The network released the first trailer for a new NASCAR reality series, “Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane.”

The two-minute and 20-second clip provides the first glimpse at the series focusing on the driver of the No. 3 and his life with wife Whitney Dillon, son Ace, and friends Paul and Mariel Swan. There are highlights from his NASCAR career spanning multiple seasons, but the main focus is his life at home with his family and his best friends.

Excited to share a first look about our upcoming series. Austin Dillon’s #LifeInTheFastLane premieres June 23rd on @USA_Network. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/d1UQ5JJeF4 — Austin Dillon (@austindillon3) May 31, 2022

“Racing and this lifestyle is a lot of fun, but it’s a lot more fun when you have family and friends,” Dillon narrates in the teaser clip. This statement precedes footage of Swan, the tire carrier for the No. 3 team, who has locked himself out of his house while wearing only a towel.

Along with providing the first footage of the reality TV series, the USA Network also confirmed the date that fans will be able to tune in. The show will premiere on June 23 ahead of the trip to Nashville Superspeedway that kicks off the NBC portion of the schedule.

Dillon Announced the Series Ahead of the Kansas Race

The fans have had questions about the reality series since the middle of May, which is when Dillon provided the first tease. He tweeted out a photo on May 13 showing him posing alongside Whitney and the Swan family.

The driver of the No. 3 and the USA Network did not provide a considerable amount of information about the series with the original announcement. There was only the premiere date and a brief description of the show.

“The half-hour unscripted series will follow the over-the-top NASCAR lifestyle of Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon, along with wife Whitney, adorable son Ace, and best friends Paul and Mariel Swan,” a synopsis from USA Network stated. “Featuring high-stakes races, hilarious adventures, and heartwarming moments at home, Austin leans on his loved ones both on and off the track as he trains and competes in the NASCAR season.”

With the release of the teaser clip, there is now more public information about the series. The trailer highlighted many of the interactions that will take center stage starting on June 23, as well as the personalities of the respective cast members.

1 Quote Described a Recent Race

The choice to release the first teaser for “Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane” is fitting considering the way that he turned heads during a recent race. One quote from the teaser, in particular, described the Coca-Cola 600.

“You can go out there and try to win the race or wreck trying,” Dillon says in the teaser. This is exactly what he did late in the Coca-Cola 600 when he made a bold move.

Dillon headed down pit road for four fresh tires ahead of the first overtime restart, and he used them to catch Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, and Ross Chastain. The driver of the No. 3 got a big run, and he dove down to the bottom of the track before pulling even with Larson.

It appeared that Dillon was about to win his second Coca-Cola 600 with the strategy, but Larson did not move up to block Chastain on the outside. The field went four-wide as Denny Hamlin down to Dillon’s inside, and then contact from Larson sent the No. 3 spinning into the outside wall.

Instead of winning his first race since 2020, Dillon ended the day 13th overall. The outcome was not what Dillon wanted, but team owner Richard Childress told him, “you did what you needed to do.”

