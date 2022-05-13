Austin Dillon Announces New TV Series

The 2018 Daytona 500 champ is about to put his life on full display. Austin Dillon has announced the upcoming premiere of his new series, “Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane.”

Dillon tweeted out the first photo from the series on May 13. The image featured Austin and Whitney Dillon on one side while RCR crew member Paul Swan and his wife Mariel stood on the other. The reality series will debut on the USA Network on June 23, ahead of the trip to Nashville Superspeedway that kicks off the first week on the NBC schedule.

Start your engines! Austin Dillon's #LifeInTheFastLane is bringing you all of the thrills of the NASCAR life, on and off the track. Catch the premiere June 23rd at 9:30/8:30c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/Yx6ImvssZe — Austin Dillon (@austindillon3) May 13, 2022

Dillon did not provide any further details about the upcoming reality TV series. He only mentioned that it would cover his life both at and away from the racetrack. It stands to reason that he will provide some insight into competition meetings, training sessions, practice, qualifying, and his new role as the general manager of a PBR (Professional Bull Riders) team. The show will also likely highlight his time at home with Whitney and their son, Ace.

Dillon Has Put Part of His Life on Display

Dillon has dabbled in the reality TV world during previous seasons. He put his preparation for the 2020 Daytona 500 on display for the MotorTrend series, “NASCAR All In: Battle for Daytona.” This limited series followed the driver of the No. 3, his rookie teammate Tyler Reddick, and veteran driver Corey LaJoie as they went through the preseason and prepared for the biggest race of the year.

Additionally, the Dillon family took center stage during another limited series, “Defending Daytona.” This series followed the couple as they celebrated the last-lap victory in the 2018 Daytona 500 and took part in numerous interviews. It then focused on the lead-up to the 2019 season and Dillon’s quest to go back-to-back in the Crown Jewel race.

Paul and Mariel Swan had a role in “Defending Daytona” as well. They spent time at the Dillon household and discussed a recent vacation. Whitney provided further context by explaining that they had all been friends for seven years at the time and that they had essentially become family.

Mariel & Whitney Previously Starred in Another Series

“Life in the Fast Lane” will not be the first series that features both Mariel and Whitney. They previously starred on CMT’s “Racing Wives” alongside Samantha Busch, Amber Balcaen, and Ashley Busch.

One potential big difference between the two series is that “Racing Wives” focused on these five women, their businesses, and the realities of being part of the racing world. The actual races were less of a story. Another is that Mariel was a Monster Energy model during the series, which aired in 2019.

Mariel and Whitney, who both were part of the Tennessee Titans cheer team, started a company together, WM Jewelry, which features a wide variety of rings, necklaces, earrings, and other items. They have remained a prominent part of each other’s lives, and this will continue with the new reality series on the USA Network.

