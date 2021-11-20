Ben Rhodes Has Impressive Karaoke Skills [WATCH]

Reigning NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes turned heads during his November 5 press conference by talking about performing “Ice Ice Baby” at karaoke. Now Toyota Racing has provided footage of his impressive skills.

The Toyota Racing Twitter account posted a video on Friday, November 19, that showed Rhodes during his championship press conference. “Karaoke, I feel like singing some ‘Ice Ice Baby,'” Rhodes said to start the clip. The video then transitioned to footage of the Truck Series driver performing a good portion of the first verse in a more formal setting.

According to Toyota Racing’s Jeff O’Keefe, this video of Rhodes performing Vanilla Ice was not something that media team filmed after his press conference. O’Keefe clarified that the video was actually from January and that it came full circle. Rhodes just really does enjoy “Ice Ice Baby.”

Of course, this footage brings up even more questions. Rhodes also mentioned “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses during his press conference. He even did an admirable Axl Rose impression while answering questions from the media. Does this mean that there is more Toyota Racing footage of him performing other songs?

The Press Conference Inspired Multiple Creations

Thinking about Ben Rhodes's press conference so I have to repost once again 😭🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/G2nXQd5eAR — Rowdy Heel  (@rowdyheel) November 9, 2021

The video featuring Rhodes singing is only the latest creation inspired by the now-famous press conference. The ThorSport Racing driver also launched a line of t-shirts featuring some of the best moments from the evening. All three shirts are currently available for preorder at the price of $19.99 each.

Rhodes currently has three designs up on his website that reference his press conference. The first feature a cartoon version of the driver, a can of “Ben Light,” and the text “Welcome to the Jungle.” Another design swaps the text for “Libations are good!” while referencing another quote from his press conference.

The third design, which references comments about fellow Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed, has the cartoon version of Rhodes staring at a can of “Ben Light.” The text, “ain’t happenin’ Mama Jama” floats above his head in a font that belongs on a 1970s van.

Rhodes Joins Other NASCAR Drivers Displaying Karaoke ‘Skills’

Can't wait to have @sammyhagar playing one of our favorite songs tonight at @TXMotorSpeedway for the All-Star Race! pic.twitter.com/gCXfbBCE0F — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) June 13, 2021

The reigning Truck Series champion is the latest driver to put his karaoke skills on display. He joins several others that have done so in the past, such as Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher.

The two NASCAR Cup Series drivers took part in a video for Roush Fenway Racing — now RFK Racing — prior to the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. They sat down in front of the media team and quoted lyrics from Sammy Hagar’s “I Can’t Drive 55.” Though they both just spoke the lyrics instead of singing them.

Team owner Jack Roush also took part in the session despite having less familiarity with the song. He recited the lyrics for the celebratory video and prompted the camera crew to say that his version was perfect. “Bulls***,” Roush responded while laughing. “You’re full of s***.”

The videos featuring drivers and owners have entertained NASCAR fans in recent months, so it’s possible that there will be even more released in the future. These clips serve as a way to provide another glimpse at the person behind the wheel instead of simply showing him wearing a helmet and a firesuit.

