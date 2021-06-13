Ryan Newman Showcases Karaoke Skills ‘Singing’ Sammy Hagar [WATCH]

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers take on Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 13, during the annual All-Star Race. Rockstar Sammy Hagar will join them for a special pre-race performance, which inspired the members of Roush Fenway Racing. Ryan Newman, Chris Buescher, and Jack Roush all sang “I Can’t Drive 55” for an entertaining video.

The race team tweeted out a clip on Sunday to celebrate the pre-race concert. The footage showed the three men during their “karaoke” session. Though they mostly quoted lyrics rather than sang them. Newman showed that he knew the song the best out of all three men, reciting the first verse without hesitation.

Can't wait to have @sammyhagar playing one of our favorite songs tonight at @TXMotorSpeedway for the All-Star Race! pic.twitter.com/gCXfbBCE0F — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) June 13, 2021

The best part of the video featured Roush quoting Sammy Hagar. He did not appear to be familiar with the song, but he still recited the lyrics for the celebratory video and prompted the camera crew to say that his version was perfect. “Bulls***,” Roush responded while laughing. “You’re full of s***.”

The Roush Fenway Racing Team Will Take Part in Both All-Star Races

When the Roush Fenway drivers head to Texas Motor Speedway, they will do so for two different reasons. Buescher will compete in the All-Star Open while trying to win a stage and lock up a spot in the All-Star Race.

The driver of the No. 17 RFR Ford Mustang will start the Open in prime position to win one of the three stages and move on to the All-Star Race. He will line up on the first row next to pole-sitter Tyler Reddick. Matt DiBenedetto and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will line up just behind them on the second row.

Newman, on the other hand, already has his spot in the big show. He won the All-Star Race in 2002, his rookie season, and permanently locked up a spot as long as he remains an active, full-time driver. He just has to get behind the wheel of the No. 6 Ford Mustang and compete for the $1 million prize.

Newman Has Steep Odds to Win the All-Star Race

Heading toward the All-Star Race, there are several drivers with favorable odds to take the checkered flag and win the $1 million. Kyle Larson, who will start on the pole, tops the list according to NASCAR. Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott are second on the list with 7-1 odds.

Despite previously winning the All-Star Race, Newman will enter the big show with less-than-favorable odds. He currently sits at 80-1, placing him in a tie with Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cole Custer. The only man with worse odds is Michael McDowell, who sits at 100-1.

One interesting figure heading toward the All-Star Race is Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick. The 2014 Cup Series champion is the active leader in All-Star Race wins. He took the checkered flag and the bonus money in 2007 and then returned to Victory Lane in 2018. Now Harvick will face 14-1 odds as he tries to secure win No. 3 and his third bonus check.

The NASCAR All-Star Open will take place on Sunday, June 13, at 6 p.m. ET. The All-Star Race will follow at 8 p.m. ET as 21 drivers compete for $1 million. FS1 will provide coverage for both of the events with Clint Bowyer, Jeff Gordon, and Mike Joy in the booth for the final time in 2021.

READ NEXT: Xfinity Champ Austin Cindric Addresses Team Penske Future