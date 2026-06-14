Brad Keselowski’s Pocono Day Takes a Massive Hit in Multi-Car Crash

Brad Keselowski’s hopes for a strong finish at Pocono Raceway took a major blow Sunday when a multi-car crash brought out the third caution of the NASCAR Cup Series race on Lap 47.

The incident unfolded shortly after a restart as drivers battled three-wide exiting Turn 3 and heading toward the frontstretch. Drivers were racing three-wide exiting Turn 3 when contact erupted among several cars. Multiple observers suggested Austin Hill’s move underneath Shane van Gisbergen contributed to the incident, which ultimately collected Josh Berry, Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace, Connor Zilisch, Noah Gragson and Joey Logano.

Keselowski appeared to suffer some of the most significant damage in the incident. The No. 6 RFK Racing Ford sustained heavy damage and was later sent to the garage under NASCAR’s damaged vehicle policy. Noah Gragson’s No. 4 also limped to the garage following the crash.

The caution flag immediately flew as safety crews responded to the accident between the exit of Turn 3 and the start-finish line.

The crash could have major implications in the Chase picture, as multiple drivers battling near the postseason cutoff were involved. Wallace, Keselowski, Berry and several others entered the weekend looking to gain ground with the regular season continuing to wind down.