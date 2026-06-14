Hi, Subscriber

Brad Keselowski’s Pocono Day Takes a Massive Hit in Multi-Car Crash

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Brad Keselowski drives the No. 6 Ford during NASCAR Cup Series practice at Michigan International Speedway.
Getty
Brad Keselowski drives the No. 6 Ford during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 6, 2026. Keselowski was among several drivers involved in a multi-car crash during Sunday's race at Pocono Raceway.

Brad Keselowski’s hopes for a strong finish at Pocono Raceway took a major blow Sunday when a multi-car crash brought out the third caution of the NASCAR Cup Series race on Lap 47.

The incident unfolded shortly after a restart as drivers battled three-wide exiting Turn 3 and heading toward the frontstretch. Drivers were racing three-wide exiting Turn 3 when contact erupted among several cars. Multiple observers suggested Austin Hill’s move underneath Shane van Gisbergen contributed to the incident, which ultimately collected Josh Berry, Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace, Connor Zilisch, Noah Gragson and Joey Logano.

Keselowski appeared to suffer some of the most significant damage in the incident. The No. 6 RFK Racing Ford sustained heavy damage and was later sent to the garage under NASCAR’s damaged vehicle policy. Noah Gragson’s No. 4 also limped to the garage following the crash.

The caution flag immediately flew as safety crews responded to the accident between the exit of Turn 3 and the start-finish line.

The crash could have major implications in the Chase picture, as multiple drivers battling near the postseason cutoff were involved. Wallace, Keselowski, Berry and several others entered the weekend looking to gain ground with the regular season continuing to wind down.

Maggie MacKenzie Maggie MacKenzie covers NASCAR for Heavy.com. She previously worked for NASCAR.com, where she reported, wrote, and edited race-weekend coverage and traveled to key events throughout the season. She has more than ten years of experience in sports media and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. More about Maggie MacKenzie

0 Comments

Brad Keselowski’s Pocono Day Takes a Massive Hit in Multi-Car Crash

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x