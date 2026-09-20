Brad Pitt Steals the Show During Star-Studded Night at Bristol NASCAR Race

Brad Pitt came to Bristol Motor Speedway with an official job to do. He ended up getting just about the full NASCAR experience along the way.

The Academy Award-winning actor was one of the co-grand marshals for Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race, putting one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the middle of one of NASCAR’s biggest spectacles. But Pitt’s night at The Last Great Colosseum extended well beyond delivering the command to fire engines.

Before the Cup Series field ever rolled off pit road, Pitt was seemingly everywhere.

He attended the pre-race drivers meeting, crossed paths with several of NASCAR’s biggest names, spent time with Carson Hocevar and climbed into a Corvette for laps around Bristol with NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon.

And when the focus of the night shifted to an emotional tribute to the late Kyle Busch, Pitt joined the thousands inside Bristol in honoring Rowdy.

Brad Pitt Gets the Full NASCAR Experience at Bristol

Pitt was hard to miss around the track before Saturday night’s race.

He was recognized during the drivers meeting along with IndyCar star Josef Newgarden before later meeting Hocevar, one of the drivers competing for the 2026 Cup Series championship.

Then came perhaps the coolest part of Pitt’s pre-race experience.

Pitt joined Gordon for a ride around the 0.533-mile short track in a Corvette. Video from Bristol showed the two eventually returning to Victory Lane after taking several laps around the high-banked oval.

Noah Lewis shared video of Gordon and Pitt climbing out of the car afterward and summed up the scene simply: “I’d say these two stars had a blast.”

For Pitt, it was an up-close introduction to a venue that doesn’t need much help delivering sensory overload. Bristol’s steep banking and enclosed grandstands make it unlike almost anything else on the NASCAR schedule, particularly once the lights come on for the annual night race.

Pitt’s appearance also carried a natural connection to motorsports. His recent work on the Formula 1 film “F1” put him deep inside another corner of the racing world, but Saturday gave him a decidedly different experience in stock-car country.

When it was finally time for Pitt to handle his official responsibility, he joined the pre-race festivities as a co-grand marshal and helped give the command to fire engines ahead of the 500-lap Cup Series race.

But one of the most memorable images from his visit came moments later.

Brad Pitt Joins Bristol’s Emotional Tribute to Kyle Busch

Saturday night’s race carried far greater meaning than the usual late-season stop at Bristol.

The track staged a series of tributes to Busch, including the return of his familiar M&M’s colors and an emotional pre-race speech from his widow, Samantha Busch.

During a special tribute, the grandstands turned yellow in honor of the two-time Cup Series champion. Pitt stood alongside Gordon as the moment unfolded, raising and waving his cap while the crowd honored the driver NASCAR fans knew for decades as Rowdy.

It was a striking scene on a night filled with them.

Pitt may have been the Hollywood headliner, but Bristol also drew a collection of recognizable names from across motorsports. Gordon, Newgarden and the stars of the Cup Series were all part of the scene surrounding one of NASCAR’s signature events.

Still, Pitt managed to pack quite a bit into a single night.

He met drivers. He sat in on the drivers meeting. He rode around Bristol with one of NASCAR’s greatest champions. He helped give the command to fire engines.

And when tens of thousands of fans stood to remember Kyle Busch, Pitt stood with them.

For a guy who arrived as a special guest, he looked right at home at Bristol.