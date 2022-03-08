Brandon Brown Secures New Partner for Atlanta

The No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro will have a new look for the spring race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Brandon Brown has secured a partnership with Zero FG Energy, a new energy drink company.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series team announced the news on March 8 with a press release. Brandonbilt Motorsports confirmed that the black and gold No. 68 Zero FG Chevrolet Camaro will make its debut on March 19 at the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway (4 p.m. ET, FS1).

“Today’s world can be noisy and, at times, difficult to navigate – but it doesn’t have to be,” said Josh Askew, CEO and Founder of Zero FG Energy Drink, in a statement. “Zero FG Energy Drink was created to represent a brand new culture for those who are tired of wasting their energy on the daily dramas of life and just want to live free.

“I feel strongly that Brandon will make a great ambassador for our brand, and we look forward to the start of what is hopefully a long and successful partnership.”

Brown provided some subtle hints about this partnership early in the 2022 Xfinity Series season. He showed up at Daytona International Speedway for the season-opening race with a pair of headphones featuring the Zero FG Energy logo. He added a hat with the logo for the race at Auto Club Speedway.

Brown Will Take on Another ‘Superspeedway’ With Zero FG

The first race featuring Zero FG Energy Drink will take place at the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway. This track, which used to be a standard intermediate, has undergone major changes. The 28-degree banked corners are more akin to tracks like Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, which favors Brown.

The driver of the No. 68 Chevrolet has achieved the most success on the superspeedways. Seven of his 17 top-10 finishes have taken place at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. He also secured his first career Xfinity Series win at Talladega during the 2021 season.

“I am proud to partner with Zero FG Energy Drink and to introduce their product to our passionate NASCAR fans,” Brown said in a statement. “The culture behind their product is something that I resonate with, and I think that a lot of NASCAR fans will as well.

“There are so many unknowns about how the track [Atlanta Motor Speedway] is going to race after the repave, but from what I’ve gathered, it should be very similar to superspeedway racing, which is great for us since we were able to make it to Victory Lane last year at a superspeedway [Talladega] and led laps a few weeks ago at Daytona. Hopefully, we can have a strong performance and put Zero FG in Victory Lane for their first NASCAR race.”

The Announcement Sparked Multiple Debates

Ppl: I feel bad for Brandon, I hope he gets a sponsor out of this mess, all he did was win a race Me: Hey everyone a new company is taking a chance on me and sponsoring our car! Help me welcome them! Ppl: they look fake, they don’t have followers, that check is gonna bounce — Brandon Brown (@brandonbrown_68) March 8, 2022

When Brown and Brandonbilt Motorsports revealed the new partnership, there were a variety of reactions. Some people on social media expressed excitement while others said that the company is fake and that they will not be a sponsor for long.

One reason for the comments about the “authenticity” of the company is that Zero FG Energy is new. The company’s website is taking preorders for its drinks while the social media accounts have only existed for a few days.

The debates continued and prompted responses from both Brown and Collin Fern, the technical director of Brandonbilt Motorsports. The driver of the No. 68 tweeted multiple photos of him drinking the Zero FG Energy while Fern posted a video of him opening a can and taking a drink.

“To all you ‘it’s not a real energy drink’ folks, it is a real energy drink, and it’s freaking delicious,” Fern said in his video. Though this video did little to stop the arguments between supporters and detractors on social media.

