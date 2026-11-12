Brexton Busch Shares Emotional Message About NASCAR Honor His Dad Never Got to Celebrate

For years, Kyle Busch hoped to add NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver Award to his long list of accomplishments. Now, his son Brexton is sharing just how much that honor would have meant to him.

Following his late father’s recognition at the 2026 NASCAR Awards, Brexton posted a heartfelt message on X on Wednesday, Nov. 11, thanking the fans who voted for Kyle and reflecting on something the two-time Cup Series champion had talked about for years.

“My dad talked about winning Most Popular Driver a lot,” Brexton wrote. “He came close a few times, and I know he would’ve been so excited to finally win it.”

The message, accompanied by photos and video of Kyle, offered a touching look at the father behind one of NASCAR’s most recognizable competitors.

Brexton Busch Reveals What NASCAR Honor Meant to His Dad

Kyle Busch never needed a popularity contest to prove what he could accomplish behind the wheel.

With two Cup Series championships and more than 60 victories at NASCAR’s highest level, his place in the sport’s history was already secure. But the Most Popular Driver Award was something different. It was recognition from the fans, and according to Brexton, it was something his father genuinely wanted.

That makes the timing of the honor especially emotional for the Busch family.

Brexton also shared something his father had taught him about appreciating the people who supported his racing career.

“I always saw how much his fans meant to him and he taught me how important it is to take time for the people who support you,” he wrote.

It’s a lesson Brexton can carry into his own racing career.

While Kyle was known for his fierce competitiveness and willingness to speak his mind, his son’s message offered another perspective: a father who understood the importance of the fans who showed up, cheered him on and stuck with him through the difficult seasons.

Brexton Busch Thanks Fans for Honoring Kyle’s Legacy

Brexton ended his message by acknowledging the people who helped make his father’s long-held wish a reality.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for my dad. It means a lot to me, my mom, and Lennix.💚”

The post quickly attracted attention from NASCAR fans, many of whom have continued to share their support for the Busch family.

For Brexton, the award carries a meaning that goes well beyond racing.

He grew up watching his father compete against NASCAR’s best, celebrating victories and experiencing the disappointments that inevitably come with the sport. Now pursuing his own racing ambitions, Brexton has a firsthand understanding of the dedication his father brought to the track.

And while Kyle never had the opportunity to celebrate receiving the award himself, Brexton’s message made clear that the recognition would have meant a great deal to him.

It’s a fitting tribute to a driver who spent his career chasing victories, but whose son remembers just how much he valued the people cheering him on.