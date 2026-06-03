Brexton Busch Takes a Difficult Step Forward After Kyle Busch’s Tragic Passing

Just 12 days after the death of NASCAR star Kyle Busch, his son Brexton Busch returned to the racetrack. The 11-year-old driver was back behind the wheel on Tuesday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, marking an emotional moment for the Busch family and the NASCAR community.

Photos shared by Charlotte Motor Speedway showed Brexton driving a No. 18 US Legend Car during a practice session. Journalist Jeff Gluck also confirmed the young racer’s return to the track. The appearance came less than two weeks after Kyle Busch died on May 21, 2026, at age 41.

Kyle Busch was among NASCAR’s most accomplished drivers. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion earned 234 victories across NASCAR’s national series. He died from complications related to pneumonia that developed into sepsis after suffering a medical emergency during a Chevrolet simulator session.

The NASCAR community continues to honor his legacy. Drivers, teams, and fans have paid tribute to Busch, while his family receives support during a difficult time. Brexton Busch’s return to racing has added a new chapter to a story that continues to resonate throughout the sport.

Brexton Busch Returns to Racing Following Family Tragedy

Brexton Busch has spent much of his life around race cars. His return to racing came as the NASCAR world continues to mourn the loss of his father.

The young driver has already built an impressive record in junior racing. He has competed in Outlaw Karts, Bandoleros, and events such as the Tulsa Shootout. Kyle Busch frequently shared updates about his son’s racing career and often celebrated Brexton’s achievements on social media.

The racing community has rallied around Samantha Busch and the couple’s children, Brexton and Lennix. Public appearances by the family at recent NASCAR events have elicited emotional reactions from fans. Brexton Busch’s decision to return to the track so soon after the tragedy reflects the deep connection the family has always had with motorsports.

Kyle Busch’s Death Leads to a Major Richard Childress Racing Decision

Following Kyle Busch’s death, Richard Childress Racing announced it would stop using the No. 8 car and switch to the No. 33 car.

“Richard Childress Racing has elected to suspend use of the No. 8 and will run the No. 33 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and beyond.”

The organization explained the importance of the number to Busch’s career and legacy.

“Kyle Busch was instrumental in the design of RCR’s stylized No. 8, and it has become synonymous with Kyle and an important symbol for his fans and the NASCAR industry. No one can carry it forward to the level that he did. The No. 8 is reserved and ready for Brexton Busch when he is ready to go NASCAR racing.”

The decision ensures that the No. 8 remains linked to Kyle Busch while preserving it for a possible future return by Brexton Busch.

NASCAR Community Honors Kyle Busch Legacy

Richard Childress Racing’s decision has similarities to how the organization handled the No. 3 after Dale Earnhardt’s death in the 2001 Daytona 500. The number remained largely unused for years before Austin Dillon brought it back to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2014.

As the NASCAR season continues, tributes to Kyle Busch remain visible across the sport. Teams have honored him with special paint schemes, while race weekends have included moments of silence and other memorial gestures.

Brexton Busch’s return to racing has provided a moment of hope during a period of mourning. Even as NASCAR continues to mourn Kyle Busch, Brexton Busch’s return to the track reflects the family’s deep roots in racing.

For now, the No. 8 remains parked. But Richard Childress Racing has made it clear that the number is waiting for Brexton Busch if he chooses to continue his journey toward NASCAR.