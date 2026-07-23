Brickyard 400 Weather Forecast: Latest Indianapolis Motor Speedway Race Weekend Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to one of racing’s most iconic venues this weekend as Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosts the Brickyard 400. It is one of the busiest weekends of the NASCAR season, with the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts, Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series all scheduled to compete.

Fortunately for teams and fans, the latest forecast looks favorable. While temperatures are expected to rise each day, rain chances remain relatively low throughout the weekend.

Here’s a day-by-day look at the latest forecast for every day of Brickyard 400 weekend.

Friday Forecast

Friday features practice for the Cup Series, Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series, along with qualifying for both the Truck and ARCA races.

The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 79 degrees and just a 4% chance of precipitation during the day. Winds are expected out of the east around 6 mph, creating comfortable conditions for teams beginning the weekend.

Temperatures will cool to around 63 degrees Friday night for the TSport 200, with only a 6% chance of rain.

Friday on-track schedule

O’Reilly Auto Parts Practice

Cup Series Practice

Craftsman Truck Series Practice

Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

ARCA Menards Series Practice

ARCA Menards Series Qualifying

LIUNA 150 presented by IDEAL Door

TSport 200

Saturday Forecast

Saturday belongs primarily to Cup Series qualifying and the ARCA Menards Series’ Pennzoil 250 presented by Take 5 Oil Change.

The weather remains cooperative with partly cloudy skies, a high of 82 degrees, and only a 7% chance of precipitation. Southwest winds are forecast around 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night temperatures will settle near 69 degrees with just a 13% chance of rain.

Saturday on-track schedule

O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying

Cup Series Qualifying

Pennzoil 250 presented by Take 5 Oil Change

Sunday Forecast

Championship Sunday could be the warmest day of the weekend.

Current forecasts call for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 89 degrees and an 18% chance of precipitation. West winds are expected around 5 to 10 mph.

While Sunday carries the highest rain chance of the weekend, forecasts still indicate that widespread rain is unlikely, meaning the Brickyard 400 is currently expected to take place under mostly dry conditions.

Sunday on-track schedule

Brickyard 400

Will Rain Impact the Brickyard 400?

At this point, weather does not appear likely to become a major storyline at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Rain chances remain below 20% throughout the entire weekend, with Friday (4%) and Saturday (7%) looking especially favorable. Sunday’s Brickyard 400 carries the highest chance of precipitation at 18%, but current forecasts still point toward mostly dry conditions despite much warmer temperatures nearing 90 degrees.

As always, forecasts can change as race weekend approaches, but teams currently appear set for three days of uninterrupted on-track activity.