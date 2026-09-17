NASCAR Bristol Weekend Weather Forecast Raises Concerns Ahead of Cup Race

NASCAR is headed to Bristol Motor Speedway for one of the biggest weekends of the season, but teams and fans may need to keep one eye on the sky.

The forecast for Bristol, Tennessee, includes the possibility of showers and thunderstorms during all three days of on-track activity, beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Friday currently presents the biggest potential weather headache. The forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, with some storms capable of producing strong, gusty winds. That could become particularly important with NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The outlook improves for Saturday, although rain cannot completely be ruled out ahead of one of NASCAR’s marquee night races.

Here’s what NASCAR fans need to know about the weather at Bristol.

Thursday, Sept. 17 NASCAR Bristol Weather Forecast

Thursday kicks off a packed weekend with both the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series scheduled to compete.

The daytime forecast calls for partly cloudy conditions with a slight chance of thunderstorms, a high around 89 degrees and light and variable winds. The chance of rain sits at 30%.

Thursday night’s forecast calls for some clouds and a slight chance of a rain shower, with a low around 67 degrees.

That leaves at least some potential for weather to interfere with a schedule that includes ARCA practice and qualifying, Truck Series practice and qualifying and two races.

Thursday’s scheduled on-track activity:

1 p.m. ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

2 p.m. ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

3 p.m. ET: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice

4:05 p.m. ET: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying

5:30 p.m. ET: ARCA Menards Series Bush’s Best 200

8 p.m. ET: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 250 Presented by Ohio Logistics

The later start for the Truck Series race could prove helpful if isolated afternoon weather develops and then moves out of the area.

Friday Could Bring NASCAR’s Biggest Weather Challenge at Bristol

Friday is the day to watch.

The forecast calls for partial cloudiness early before scattered showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon. There is a 50% chance of rain, with storms potentially producing strong, gusty winds. The temperature could reach 87 degrees.

That timing overlaps directly with an important stretch of the NASCAR weekend.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Series practice begins at 2 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 3:05 p.m. ET. Cup Series teams then get their first track time of the weekend with practice at 4:30 p.m. ET and qualifying at 5:40 p.m. ET.

The Food City 300 follows at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Friday’s scheduled activity:

2 p.m. ET: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series practice

3:05 p.m. ET: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying

4:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

5:40 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

7:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Food City 300

The nighttime forecast looks considerably better, calling for only a few clouds and a low around 66 degrees.

Any afternoon storms, however, could create schedule complications before the track transitions into Friday night’s race.

Will Rain Impact Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Race at Bristol?

Saturday’s forecast provides some encouraging news for NASCAR fans.

Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day with a high around 86 degrees. A stray shower or thunderstorm remains possible, so the forecast isn’t completely dry.

The bigger positive comes Saturday night.

The current nighttime forecast calls for only a few clouds, a low around 65 degrees and light and variable winds. The Bass Pro Shops Night Race is scheduled to take the green flag at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Unlike Friday, NASCAR does not have Cup practice or qualifying scheduled Saturday. Teams will complete both sessions Friday before turning their attention entirely to the 500-lap race.

That means the current forecast presents a weather threat during the buildup to Saturday night’s main event, but conditions look considerably more favorable by race time.

Of course, forecasts can change quickly, particularly when scattered thunderstorms are involved. For now, Friday afternoon carries the most significant weather concern of NASCAR’s Bristol weekend, while Saturday night’s Cup race has a much more promising outlook.