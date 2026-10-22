Hi, Subscriber

Bubba Wallace’s COVID-19 Vaccine Car Stirs Reactions Ahead of Talladega

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 11: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Hardee's Toyota, waits backstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 11, 2026 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace is heading to Talladega Superspeedway with a paint scheme that’s already getting NASCAR fans talking, and the conversation has little to do with racing.

The 23XI Racing driver’s No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE will feature Kroger Health and Novavax branding for Sunday’s YellaWood 500, putting a COVID-19 vaccine advertisement front and center at one of NASCAR’s biggest races.

The design surfaced Wednesday, Oct. 21, and quickly caught attention online, with fans weighing in on the unexpected sponsorship.

And given the subject matter, some couldn’t resist wondering what the reaction would be if Wallace drove the car into Victory Lane.

Bubba Wallace’s New Talladega Paint Scheme Draws Reactions

NASCAR reporter Joseph Srigley shared a preview of Wallace’s Talladega paint scheme Wednesday, revealing the Kroger Health and Novavax sponsorship.

The car features a predominantly white body, blue No. 23 and large Novavax branding across its side panels. The company’s COVID-19 vaccine messaging is also incorporated into the design.

The unusual sponsorship quickly became a talking point on X, where the paint scheme drew attention beyond the typical reactions to a new NASCAR car design.

NASCAR personality Dale Tanhardt shared Srigley’s post and joked about the prospect of Wallace winning Sunday’s race.

“This is actually the NASCAR Facebook Apocalypse. Imagine if he wins Talladega in this. I’m crying man,” he wrote.

The comment captured the kind of online reaction the sponsorship was generating. While NASCAR fans are accustomed to seeing everything from grocery stores to insurance companies advertised on race cars, a COVID-19 vaccine promotion is a less familiar sight.

The paint scheme also attracted attention on X’s trending page, putting Wallace’s Talladega entry in the spotlight days before the race.

Wallace Returns to the Site of His First NASCAR Cup Series Victory

For Wallace, Talladega is more than another stop on the schedule.

The Alabama superspeedway is where he earned his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory in October 2021, winning a rain-shortened race and becoming the first Black driver to win at NASCAR’s highest level since Wendell Scott in 1963.

Five years later, Wallace returns to the 2.66-mile track with a car that’s already drawing attention before the green flag.

And Talladega offers no shortage of opportunities for an unexpected outcome.

The track’s high-speed drafting packs can turn the running order upside down in seconds, with drivers moving from the middle of the field to the front in a matter of laps.

Wallace has already proven he can win there. Whether he can do it again Sunday remains to be seen.

The YellaWood 500 is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25, at 2 p.m. ET, with television coverage on NBC.

For now, though, Wallace’s latest paint scheme has accomplished one thing before the race even begins: It has people talking.

Maggie MacKenzie Maggie MacKenzie covers NASCAR for Heavy.com. She previously worked for NASCAR.com, where she reported, wrote, and edited race-weekend coverage and traveled to key events throughout the season. She has more than ten years of experience in sports media and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. More about Maggie MacKenzie

0 Comments

Bubba Wallace’s COVID-19 Vaccine Car Stirs Reactions Ahead of Talladega

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on NASCAR News

More Heavy on NASCAR News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x