NASCAR Talladega Weekend Schedule: Race Times, TV Channels and Full Lineup

NASCAR heads to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, and with three national series racing at one of the sport’s most unpredictable tracks, there’s plenty for fans to keep track of.

The NASCAR Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Craftsman Truck Series will all compete at the 2.66-mile Alabama superspeedway from Friday, Oct. 23, through Sunday, Oct. 25.

The weekend culminates with Sunday’s YellaWood 500, a pivotal race in the Cup Series Chase. But before the green flag drops on the main event, fans will have two more races to watch, along with qualifying sessions that will set the starting lineups.

Here’s the complete Talladega weekend schedule, including race start times, qualifying, TV coverage and streaming information. All times are Eastern.

NASCAR Talladega Schedule for Friday, Oct. 23

The Craftsman Truck Series gets the weekend started Friday, with qualifying followed by the Love’s RV Stop 225 later that afternoon.

Time (ET) Event TV Streaming 10:45 a.m. NASCAR Press Pass NASCAR.com 12:30 p.m. Truck Series Qualifying FS1, FOX One 4 p.m. Love’s RV Stop 225 FS1, FOX One After Race Post-race Press Pass NASCAR.com

The Love’s RV Stop 225 will also be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Talladega’s drafting and tight racing can make the Truck Series especially unpredictable. Drivers will need to manage the pack, avoid trouble and position themselves for a late-race run to the checkered flag.

NASCAR Talladega Schedule for Saturday, Oct. 24

Saturday brings a packed schedule, featuring qualifying for both the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Cup Series before the afternoon’s O’Reilly race.

Time (ET) Event TV Streaming 10 a.m. NASCAR Press Pass NASCAR.com 11 a.m. O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying ESPN App 11:45 a.m. NASCAR Press Pass NASCAR.com 1 p.m. Cup Series Qualifying truTV After Cup Qualifying NASCAR Press Pass NASCAR.com 3:30 p.m. The Progress Group 250 The CW After Race Post-race Press Pass NASCAR.com

Cup qualifying will also have radio coverage through MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, while The Progress Group 250 will be available on both radio outlets.

For Cup Series fans, the 1 p.m. qualifying session is particularly important. It will establish the starting lineup for Sunday’s YellaWood 500, where track position, drafting partners and avoiding multi-car accidents could all play significant roles.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series then takes center stage at 3:30 p.m. for its own superspeedway showdown.

NASCAR Talladega Schedule for Sunday, Oct. 25

Sunday belongs to the Cup Series, with the YellaWood 500 scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Time (ET) Event TV Streaming 12:15 p.m. NASCAR Press Pass NASCAR.com 2 p.m. YellaWood 500 NBC, HBO Max After Race Post-race Press Pass NASCAR.com

Fans can also listen to the YellaWood 500 on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The race carries major implications for the Cup Series Chase as the season approaches its final stretch. Talladega is a place where even the strongest contenders can find themselves caught in someone else’s accident, while drivers running deeper in the field can suddenly emerge as victory threats.

That uncertainty is part of what makes Sunday’s race so important.

How to Watch NASCAR at Talladega This Weekend

Fans planning to watch all three races will need to switch networks throughout the weekend.

Friday’s Truck Series race airs on FS1. Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race airs on The CW, and Sunday’s Cup Series race airs on NBC, with streaming coverage listed on HBO Max.

The three race start times to remember are:

Friday, Oct. 23: Love’s RV Stop 225, 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 24: The Progress Group 250, 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 25: YellaWood 500, 2 p.m. ET

All three races will also have radio coverage through MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

With qualifying, three races and significant Chase implications, Talladega offers a full weekend of NASCAR action. Fans should also keep an eye on NASCAR’s official schedule for any weather-related changes or adjustments to on-track activity.