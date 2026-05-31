Bubba Wallace Sends Emotional Message as 23XI Racing Replaces Current Driver for 2027

23XI Racing has confirmed a major lineup change for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season. The team announced that Corey Heim will become a full-time Cup Series driver next year, replacing Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE.

The move was revealed ahead of the NASCAR weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. Heim, the reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion, has been part of 23XI Racing’s driver development program and is widely viewed as one of Toyota’s top young prospects. The 23-year-old has already made nine NASCAR Cup Series starts with the organization, including the 2026 Daytona 500. He is also scheduled to compete in 12 races this season in the No. 67 car.

Bubba Wallace Backs Corey Heim’s NASCAR Cup Series Promotion

Bubba Wallace welcomed the decision and praised Heim for earning the opportunity through his work with the team.

“It’s good, congrats to him. He’s been putting in the work, obviously. Yeah, so it’s a big step for him. I think he’s got a lot to look forward to.”

The NASCAR Cup Series driver explained that Heim has regularly sought his advice during his development at 23XI Racing.

“He’s come to me for a lot of questions and advice over the last couple of years that we’ve worked together.”

Wallace also spoke about the challenge of moving into NASCAR’s top division. While acknowledging that the transition is difficult for any driver, he expressed confidence in Heim’s future.

“It’s a tough jump no matter how much success you’ve had coming in the Cup or what you think you got and whatnot. I think helping Corey stay grounded and ahead of that is important.”

Looking ahead to Heim’s full-time debut, Wallace added: “He’ll be competitive for sure. He’ll be a lot of fun.”

Bubba Wallace Pays Tribute to Riley Herbst

While discussing Heim’s promotion, Wallace also took time to recognize Riley Herbst, who will leave the No. 35 seat after the 2026 season.

Wallace made it clear that his comments were not intended as a comparison between the two drivers. Instead, he highlighted Herbst’s character and the positive influence he has had on the team.

“I will say it’s gonna be hard to beat, not for, this isn’t a comparison to Corey. This is for anybody that’s coming in. Riley Herbst, one of the best genuine dudes to ever be around. One of the most humble kids ever.”

Wallace continued his praise by highlighting the positive influence Herbst has had on those around him.

“I’m pulling for him in every aspect and for his future endeavors, wherever that may be. Riley Herbst is a straight-up guy and straight-up just a human being that I think everybody in this room would become a better person being around him.”

23XI Racing Looks Ahead to the Future

Team co-owner Denny Hamlin also welcomed Heim to the full-time NASCAR Cup Series lineup.

“We’re excited to welcome Corey to our full-time roster next season and look forward to watching him race every weekend in 2027. Corey is a gifted driver who continues to get better with each race he runs. He has a bright future in the sport and joins a team that is continuing to build a solid foundation.”

Hamlin also thanked Herbst for helping establish the No. 35 team.

“We’re thankful to Riley for all he has done to help get the 35 team going and appreciate the work that he and the team will continue to do this season to be competitive each week.”

For Heim, the promotion marks the realization of a lifelong goal.

“Since I was five years old, all I ever wanted was to be a Cup driver. My family and I have sacrificed a ton to get me to this level, and I don’t take that for granted,” Heim said.

He added: “When the opportunity came up to be a development driver with 23XI Racing, I trusted my gut and knew this was the place I wanted to build a long-term career… I can’t wait for the 2027 season to begin.”

The announcement gives 23XI Racing a future NASCAR Cup Series lineup that includes Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Corey Heim as the organization continues to strengthen its position in NASCAR.