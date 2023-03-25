Busch Light Supports Women in NASCAR With New Fund

Busch Light kicked off the 2022 season by launching an initiative to support women in NASCAR and motorsports. Now the support has increased in 2023 with a new partnership and a fund for the top drivers.

According to a press release, Busch Light has partnered with Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA) to create a new contingency fund. This new program will celebrate women in NASCAR while also providing some crucial funds for their development.

Eligible participants in the program (21 and over) will accumulate points throughout the 2023 racing season. The top three women in points will receive money from this contingency fund. $125,000 goes to the driver with the most points, $50,000 goes to second place, and $25,000 goes to third place.

There are several ways that drivers can earn points. The list includes 20 points for a series championship, five for Rookie of the Year, 15 for a feature win, and five for a pole award. Drivers also earn points for top-15 finishes and top-10 starting positions.

The different series have weighted multipliers based on the level of competition, the cost, the size of the field, and the race length. For example, Cup Series points are multiplied by eight while ARCA Menards Series points are multiplied by five.

In order to earn points and potentially contend for the prize money, the drivers have to complete 50 percent of the scheduled race distance/total laps.

There Are Participants Across Multiple Series

The new contingency fund is not something that is limited to the top three national series. There are several that women drivers can join while pursuing points and thousands of dollars.

According to the WIMNA, the eligible series are the Craftsman Truck Series, Xfinity Series, Cup Series, NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, and ARCA Menards Series West.

“Last year, Busch Light seized the opportunity to accelerate gender equality in motorsports, and we’re pleased to be bringing WIMNA onboard to strengthen initial efforts through the next phase of Accelerate Her with the 2023 Contingency Fund Program,” said Krystyn Stowe, Head of Marketing, Busch Family and Natural Family at Anheuser-Busch.

“As experts in the space with plenty of heart and passion for building opportunities that create an equitable playing field, WIMNA is the perfect partner to lead this year’s efforts in providing even more women drivers with opportunities for advancement on and off the track.”

The Support Also Includes Educational Opportunities

Providing financial support for women in racing is only one part of the three-year Accelerate Her program and the partnership with WIMNA. There are also educational opportunities available for eligible participants.

According to a press release, WIMNA will offer a series of off-track training sessions for women drivers. This will provide them with growth opportunities as they pursue strong performances on the track.

“WIMNA’s mission is to both support and develop more opportunities for women in the industry, and with brands like Busch Light tackling the inequity in motorsports head-on, we’re very hopeful that a more even playing field is on the horizon,” said Cindy Sisson, Board Member, WIMNA.

“Providing more women in motorsports an opportunity to succeed based on their achievements on-and-off the track this season is another step in the right direction for the future of the sport.”