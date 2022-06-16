Jamie Little Lands New Role for Truck Series Weekend

FOX Sports coverage of the Xfinity Series and Cup Series has come to an end for the year, but the broadcaster will continue to highlight the drivers in the Camping World Truck Series. The schedule includes the June 18 race at Knoxville Raceway where reporter Jamie Little will take on a different challenge.

The longtime pit reporter will use the Truck Series race at the Iowa dirt track to continue breaking ground. She will provide the play-by-play for the 150-lap event, marking the first time that she has done so for a national series. She will join forces with Phil Parsons and Trevor Bayne, who will provide analysis from the booth.

The trucks are back on dirt this weekend! The @NASCAR_Trucks takes on the legendary Knoxville Raceway in Iowa, with @JamieLittleTV making her Truck Series play-by-play debut. 📺 Coverage begins Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/ttfByy3IsR — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) June 16, 2022

According to a release from FOX Sports PR, Josh Sims and Heather DeBeaux will serve as the pit reporters for the Truck Series race. Sims is currently in the midst of his first full-time season with FS1 after making his debut midway through 2021. DeBeaux, for comparison, has covered numerous racing series in recent years including ARCA Menards Series West and AMA Pro Flat Track.

Little Has Previous Play-By-Play Experience

The Truck Series race will not mark the first time that Little has headed to the booth. She has nearly two years of experience doing play-by-play for the ARCA Menards Series while working with a variety of guest analysts.

Little called eight races on FS1 during the 2021 season, which primarily featured Ty Gibbs and Corey Heim battling for the wins. The 2022 season, for comparison, has nine races on FS1 that feature Little in the booth.

So far, Little has done play-by-play for races at Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, Kansas Speedway, and Charlotte Motor Speedway. The rest of the schedule features trips to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (July 8), Pocono Raceway (July 22), Indianapolis Raceway Park (July 29), Watkins Glen International (August 19), and Bristol Motor Speedway (September 15).

Little Embraces Truck Series Coverage

Little has spent her time in NASCAR interacting with the biggest drivers in the Xfinity Series and Cup Series. She has talked to Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, and numerous others both prior to races and after the checkered flag waves.

The Truck Series is a newer addition to her schedule. She has less experience interacting with the younger drivers trying to make careers in NASCAR, but she has embraced the opportunity to interview them and witness big moments.

“The Truck Series is so much fun to cover,” Little told Heavy ahead of the 2022 season. “I never covered it until two seasons ago where I kind of dabbled. I jumped in and covered some races. It’s so fun because it’s that core group of racers who are all trying to make it.

“I love working with the younger drivers who are starry-eyed and they’re just paying their dues. You know, a top 10 And they’re crying. Those emotions are so real. I love it. But it is wide open. This next year is going to be so exciting for the series.”

Little will continue to provide coverage of the series on June 18. She will just do so in a different manner. She will call the action from the booth while working with two peers at FOX Sports, starting at 7 p.m. ET with the qualifying heats. The coverage will continue at 9 p.m. ET with the Clean Harbors 150.

