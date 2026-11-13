Carson Hocevar Nearly Shows Up to NASCAR Awards Without a Suit

Carson Hocevar made it to the NASCAR Awards looking sharp. Getting dressed for the occasion, however, was a much closer call than anyone might have guessed.

The Spire Motorsports driver apparently waited until the final hours before the ceremony in Miami to get his hands on a suit. And rather than make a last-minute shopping trip, he had one delivered straight to his hotel.

His girlfriend, Tabitha Swatosh, captured the scramble in a TikTok video that quickly took off online.

Carson Hocevar’s Last-Minute NASCAR Awards Preparation Goes Viral

Swatosh was enjoying a poke bowl in her hotel room when she decided to document just how differently she and Hocevar had approached getting ready for the event.

“It’s 2:34, and the event is at 4:30, and I DoorDashed poke, and he DoorDashed his suit because he didn’t have a suit until just now,” Swatosh explained.

As she spoke, Hocevar appeared behind her with a Macy’s box containing his last-minute outfit.

“And now he’s trying it on to make sure it fits, and I’ve had my outfit for, like, two weeks,” she added.

The contrast was hard to miss. Swatosh had planned her look well in advance. Hocevar was still figuring out whether his suit fit with less than two hours to go.

Swatosh captioned the TikTok, “the gala is in two hrs and clearly he is type b.”

The video has since attracted more than 364,000 likes, with fans getting a kick out of the driver’s unusually relaxed approach to a formal event.

Hocevar Has the Perfect Response to His Girlfriend’s Video

Hocevar wasn’t about to let the story circulate without offering his own perspective.

In the comments, the NASCAR driver joked, “me standing in the lobby proud that my suit arrived on time:” alongside a picture of Tom from “Tom and Jerry” standing confidently with his hands on his hips.

His response became a hit of its own, drawing more than 70,000 likes.

And despite the last-minute wardrobe situation, everything worked out.

Photos from the NASCAR Awards showed Hocevar on the red carpet alongside Swatosh, wearing a black suit, white shirt and a white “Hurricane Hocevar” hat. Swatosh wore a strapless, shimmering silver dress.

The whole episode was a pretty entertaining glimpse at the couple’s dynamic. One had her outfit picked out weeks ahead of time. The other apparently trusted a delivery driver to save the day.

For Hocevar, the gamble paid off. He made it to the red carpet looking the part, with a viral story to show for it.