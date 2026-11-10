PHOTO: Carson Hocevar, Tabatha Swatosh Make NASCAR Red Carpet Debut at 2026 Awards

Carson Hocevar’s 2026 NASCAR season didn’t end the way he envisioned. But on Tuesday night, the 23-year-old Cup Series driver had a reason to smile.

Hocevar stepped onto the red carpet at the 2026 NASCAR Awards in Miami alongside social media personality Tabatha Swatosh, giving fans a glimpse of the pair together at one of the sport’s biggest offseason events.

And they certainly dressed for the occasion.

Swatosh wore a shimmering, strapless metallic gown with a floor-length pleated skirt, while Hocevar opted for a dark suit, white dress shirt and sneakers. He also kept a familiar piece of his everyday wardrobe: a baseball cap.

The pair posed together in front of the NASCAR Awards backdrop.

Carson Hocevar and Tabatha Swatosh Step Out Together in Miami

The red carpet appearance brought Hocevar and Swatosh into the spotlight together as NASCAR celebrated the conclusion of its 2026 season.

Swatosh, who has built a following through her social media content, added a different kind of star power to an evening traditionally centered on drivers, team owners and championship trophies.

The NASCAR Awards took place Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, just two days after the Cup Series season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

This year’s ceremony brought NASCAR’s three national series together to recognize their champions and celebrate the people who helped shape the season.

For Hocevar, the evening also offered a change of pace following a difficult final week of racing.

Hocevar’s Appearance Comes After Difficult End to NASCAR Season

Hocevar arrived in Miami less than a week after Spire Motorsports suspended him from the Cup Series championship race at Homestead.

The team made the decision following his actions involving Austin Cindric at Martinsville Speedway. NASCAR separately fined Hocevar $100,000 and deducted 25 driver points.

Justin Haley replaced him in Spire’s No. 77 Chevrolet for Sunday’s finale.

Hocevar subsequently apologized for his conduct and expressed his determination to return as a better competitor in 2027.

Tuesday’s red carpet appearance, however, was a considerably lighter moment.

With the racing season officially over, Hocevar traded his fire suit for formalwear and joined Swatosh for a night celebrating NASCAR’s accomplishments.

And while his final race weekend of 2026 was one he’d probably prefer to forget, the couple’s Miami appearance gave fans a very different look at the driver heading into the offseason.