Carson Hocevar Makes Humorous Apology to NASCAR Podcasters

Carson Hocevar has made headlines, both good and bad, throughout the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Between his aggressive driving style and growing popularity, “The Hurricane” has been a major topic of conversation for NASCAR podcasters.

The most recent headlines Hocevar made was after the Chase opener at Darlington following an incident with Brad Keselowski.

In the leadup to Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway, the accident that sent Keselowski spinning has sparked major debate about Hocevar’s aggression and personality.

After coming out of Sunday’s race at Gateway without any controversy, Hocevar humorously apologized to NASCAR podcasters for not creating opportunities for discussion.

Hocevar’s apology to NASCAR podcasters: ‘Gonna be a slow news week’

The Hocevar/Keselowski feud was a hot button topic heading into WWT Raceway.

After Keselowski sounded off on the Spire Motorsports driver following the Cook Out Southern 500, saying Hocevar’s “day is coming,” it made for a lot of buzz heading into the Enjoy Illinois 300.

Sunday’s race at Gateway was a crash-filled race with 18 caution flags, just four short of the all-time caution records of 22 yellow flags in the 2005 Coca-Cola 600. However, Hocevar said that none involved him.

Because the 23-year-old was such a focal point heading into Gateway, he jokingly felt sympathetic that NASCAR podcasters will not have a controversial topic involving him following the race.

Hocevar, who made the “apology” in a Facebook post, also joked that maybe he will make it back in the headlines after Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“I just wanna apologize to all the nascar podcast listeners out there. Although there was a record high amount of cautions. The 77 didn’t cause any so it’s gonna be a slow news week. Maybe pick up a hobby and resume your podcast listening after we try again at Bristol,” Hocevar said.

Hocevar finished eighth at World Wide Technology Raceway, tying his best career finish at the 1.25-mile track. It was the driver of the No. 77’s first top-10 result since the Brickyard 400 in July, breaking a five-race streak of no top 10s.

Making his first Chase appearance, Hocevar ranks ninth in the standings, 88 points behind leader Denny Hamlin. The Michigan native entered the 10-race Chase 12th in the standings.

What Hocevar said prior to Sunday’s Cup Series race

Based on how things have unfolded, Hocevar expects someone in the Cup Series field to wreck him.

Whether it is in the immediate future or years down the road, Hocevar said prior to Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 that he is preparing himself for a retaliation at some point from Keselowski or someone else.

“I’m probably getting wrecked at some point, whether it’s him or somebody else. Whether it’s today or next week or a year from now or multiple years from now, so my belts are going to be tight and we’re not going to be a hypocrite about it,” Hocevar said.

Hocevar captured his first career NASCAR Cup Series win last April at Talladega Superspeedway. He is currently in his third full-time season of Cup Series racing and has piloted the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet all three years.