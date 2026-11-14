How Much Money Did Kyle Larson Make for Winning the 2026 NASCAR Championship?

Kyle Larson walked away from Homestead-Miami Speedway with his third NASCAR Cup Series championship, another Bill France Cup and a place among the sport’s most accomplished drivers.

But what about the money?

Winning NASCAR’s biggest prize comes with substantial financial rewards. And with more than $13.8 million attached to the 2026 championship race alone, it’s fair to wonder just how much Larson earned for bringing another title home to Hendrick Motorsports.

The answer is a little more complicated than simply looking at the race purse.

Unlike some other major professional sports, NASCAR doesn’t publicly reveal exactly how much its champion takes home. But the numbers surrounding this year’s championship provide a fascinating look at the money involved.

How Much Does the NASCAR Cup Series Champion Earn?

NASCAR has not disclosed the exact amount Larson personally earned for winning the 2026 Cup Series championship.

What is publicly known is the enormous purse attached to the season finale.

According to FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass, the Nov. 8 championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway carried a total purse of $13,855,063.

That’s a substantial increase from previous championship races:

2026: $13,855,063 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

2025: $12,394,135 at Phoenix Raceway

2024: $11,700,064 at Phoenix Raceway

2023: $11,143,232 at Phoenix Raceway

The 2026 figure represents an increase of approximately $1.46 million over 2025 and more than $2.7 million over 2023.

There’s a catch, though.

That $13.8 million wasn’t a check handed to Larson after the race. It represented the total purse, including payments tied to finishing positions, team charters, contingency awards and contributions to the year-end points fund.

And Larson didn’t actually win the championship race.

Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag at Homestead, while Larson secured the season-long championship.

Those are two separate accomplishments, with different financial implications.

Why NASCAR Doesn’t Reveal the Champion’s Exact Payout

In NASCAR, prize money isn’t distributed quite like it is in golf, where fans can see exactly what each player earned after a tournament.

The sanctioning body’s rules direct race prize money to team owners, who are responsible for distributing any driver share according to their agreements.

That means Larson’s actual earnings depend on financial arrangements that aren’t publicly available, including his contract with Hendrick Motorsports and any applicable performance bonuses.

Championship success can also carry additional financial benefits through sponsorship agreements and other incentives.

But without those contract details, assigning Larson a specific championship payday would be guesswork.

Kyle Larson’s Third Championship Adds to His NASCAR Legacy

Larson’s latest title came five years after his first Cup Series championship in 2021 and just one year after his second in 2025.

The 34-year-old now owns three championships, putting him alongside some of NASCAR’s most celebrated names.

His 2026 title also gave Hendrick Motorsports another championship to celebrate.

For Larson, the financial rewards are only part of what comes with winning.

He’s already spent the days following Homestead on a championship media tour, appearing on national television and bringing the Bill France Cup along for the ride.

The exact amount he earned remains private.

But with nearly $14 million tied to NASCAR’s season finale and another championship on his résumé, Larson’s latest triumph carries plenty of financial significance, even if the size of his personal payday remains unknown.