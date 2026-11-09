Kyle Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports Contract: Salary, Length and Everything We Know

Kyle Larson isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has secured his future with Hendrick Motorsports, signing a five-year contract extension that will keep him behind the wheel of the No. 5 Chevrolet through the 2031 season.

The agreement, announced Feb. 11, 2026, gives Larson long-term stability with the organization where he has enjoyed the most successful stretch of his Cup Series career. It also keeps several important pieces of his championship-winning team together, including crew chief Cliff Daniels and primary sponsor HendrickCars.com.

But how much is Larson’s contract worth, when does it expire and what does the agreement mean for his NASCAR future? Here’s everything we know.

How Long Is Kyle Larson’s Contract With Hendrick Motorsports?

Larson’s latest agreement runs through the 2031 NASCAR Cup Series season, following a five-year extension announced in February 2026.

He originally joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2021 after spending his early Cup Series career with Chip Ganassi Racing. The move paid off almost immediately.

Larson won 10 points-paying races during his first season in the No. 5 Chevrolet and captured the 2021 Cup Series championship. He added a second title in 2025, further establishing himself among NASCAR’s most accomplished active drivers.

His previous Hendrick agreement was set to run through 2026, meaning the latest extension secures his place with the organization for another five seasons beyond that deal.

Larson will be 39 when the 2031 season concludes.

How Much Is Kyle Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports Contract Worth?

Hendrick Motorsports has not publicly disclosed the financial terms of Larson’s latest contract.

However, Larson is widely considered one of NASCAR’s highest-paid drivers, with published estimates placing his annual compensation in the neighborhood of $8 million to $10 million.

Those figures are estimates, not confirmed salary disclosures from Larson or Hendrick Motorsports.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Larson’s overall net worth at approximately $30 million, although that figure also remains unverified. His income extends beyond his NASCAR contract to include endorsements, performance incentives and other racing activities.

While a five-year agreement at the reported annual compensation range would suggest a substantial financial commitment, there is no publicly confirmed total dollar value for the extension. The contract’s bonus structure and other compensation terms have not been released.

Cliff Daniels and HendrickCars.com Are Staying With Larson

Larson’s extension wasn’t the only major commitment Hendrick Motorsports announced.

Crew chief Cliff Daniels also signed a multiyear agreement to remain with the No. 5 team, preserving one of the most successful driver-crew chief partnerships in the Cup Series.

Daniels has been instrumental in Larson’s success since the driver joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2021. Together, they have won two championships and established the No. 5 Chevrolet as a consistent contender.

For Larson, keeping that partnership intact was an important part of the decision.

“And I think tying it together with Cliff Daniels and I both aligning is really important for the strength of the 5 team and where we continue to head,” Larson told NASCAR.com in February.

HendrickCars.com also announced a matching five-year sponsorship extension. The company will continue as the primary sponsor of Larson’s Chevrolet for 35 of 38 Cup Series race weekends annually, including exhibition events.

That means Larson’s future at Hendrick is about more than his own contract. The organization has committed to keeping the driver, crew chief and primary sponsor together for years to come.

Why Kyle Larson Chose to Stay With Hendrick Motorsports

Larson has made little secret of his confidence in the organization.

“Obviously, I believe Hendrick Motorsports is the best in the sport, and to be associated with that for a good part of the next future is super exciting,” he told NASCAR.com following the announcement.

The results help explain that confidence.

Larson won six Cup Series races during his years with Chip Ganassi Racing. By February 2026, he had collected 26 additional victories with Hendrick Motorsports, bringing his career total to 32.

His relationship with team owner Rick Hendrick and Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon has also become an important part of his career.

Larson grew up admiring Gordon, a fellow Northern California native and four-time Cup Series champion. Their relationship eventually developed from driver and childhood hero into a friendship and professional partnership.

The stability surrounding the No. 5 team gives Larson an opportunity to continue building on a career that already includes multiple championships and victories in some of NASCAR’s biggest races.

For Hendrick Motorsports, the extension ensures one of its most successful drivers will remain with the organization well into the next decade.

And for Larson, it removes one significant question about his future: He knows exactly where he’ll be racing through 2031.