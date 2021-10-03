Chase Briscoe Announces Birth of First Child

The driver of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang just revealed some major news. Chase Briscoe and his wife Marissa welcomed their first child, a boy named Brooks Wayne Cunningham Briscoe.

The NASCAR Cup Series driver announced the news on Saturday, October 2. He posted a photo that showed Marissa and their son resting together. Briscoe revealed that his wife was in labor for 36 hours and that the doctors had to perform a cesarean section. Briscoe later provided an update and announced that he has already taken “200 photos” in the six hours that he has been a parent.

What a journey to get to this point, so much heartbreak, and even at the end after 36 hours of labor and a c section he’s finally here. Love you so much already Brooks Wayne Cunningham Briscoe. pic.twitter.com/FSADzRDpkz — Chase Briscoe (@ChaseBriscoe_14) October 2, 2021

Briscoe shared on Twitter prior to the Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that the due date was approaching and that he had to make some schedule changes to continue supporting Marissa. He had to fly commercial from North Carolina to Las Vegas the morning of the race, but he managed to make it on time in order to climb into the No. 14 SHR Ford.

The Birth Announcement Follows a Heartbreaking 2020

The announcement of the birth served as an exciting moment for the Briscoe family. However, it followed a heartbreaking 2020 in which Marissa suffered a miscarriage. Instead of becoming parents, the young couple dealt with one of worst days of the year.

“5/19/20 will be a day I’ll never forgot. So much was happening between finding out the gender of our first baby the day before, going back racing finally after the virus, and then the worst news I could have heard,” Briscoe wrote in a May 20, 2020, Instagram post. “I’ll never forget the feelings I felt as I FaceTimed my amazing wife during her doctors visit for ‘Baby Briscoe’ from the infield of Darlington wishing so desperately that I could be by her side to hear the heartbeat for the first time as I sat in the rain.”

Briscoe explained that the doctors could not detect a heartbeat during the ultrasound appointment, saying that “time stopped.” The driver added that he did not know the reason for the heartache but that God had a plan for him and Marissa. Briscoe said that he and his wife would come back stronger and would continue trying to expand their family.

Briscoe Will Now Continue Celebrating While Fighting for the Win

With the exciting news out in the open, Briscoe will now join his teammates and peers at Talladega Superspeedway. He will suit up and climb into the No. 14 SHR Ford Mustang with the goal of winning his first Cup Series race after posting three top-fives during his rookie season.

Briscoe will start the race in a solid position. He will line up in the 17th position, next to Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez while fighting for another strong finish. Briscoe previously started 25th during his first trip to Talladega Superspeedway before racing his way to 11th overall.

Briscoe has performed well at all of the superspeedways during his rookie season. He finished 19th in the Daytona 500 while avoiding several on-track incidents. He then finished 24th and 21st during the doubleheader at Pocono Raceway, another 2.5-mile superspeedway. Briscoe capped off the regular season with a 21st-place run in the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Now he will strive to add another strong performance during the YellaWood 500 (2 p.m. ET, NBC).

READ NEXT: Talladega Truck Series Race Delivers Stunning Finish